Made for the Big Moment, Made Lifts Shuckers to 4-3 Win

Published on May 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers mob Jesús Made

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers mob Jesús Made(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - In the biggest moment of his young career, Jesús Made lined a walk-off single to deep left, scoring Dylan O'Rae from third and giving the Biloxi Shuckers (18-21) a 4-3 win over the Birmingham Barons (16-24). It marked the second walk-off win of the season for the Shuckers and the second multi-hit performance for Made across his last three games.

The Shuckers took an early 1-0 lead in the second off an RBI single to left from Eric Brown Jr. Blake Burke then extended the lead to 2-0 in the second with an RBI single to center, scoring Dylan O'Rae from second. The Barons fought back with a pair of runs, including a solo home run from Alec Makarewicz in the fourth and an RBI single from Calvin Harris, tying the game at two. The Shuckers retook the lead in the fifth, 3-2, on a Blake Burke sacrifice fly to deep left-center. In the sixth, Anthony DePino re-tied the game with an RBI single to center. Jesús Made then broke through with an RBI single in the ninth, scoring Dylan O'Rae from third. Stiven Cruz (3-1) earned the win while Jairo Iriarte (3-3) took the loss for the Barons.

The Shuckers return to action on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tanner Gillis (0-1, 3.42) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Christian Oppor (0-4, 8.34) for the Barons. It's Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a Business Person Lunch Special with a $18 ticket that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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