Lookouts Spoil Trash Pandas Return Home on Tuesday

Published on May 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Playing at Toyota Field for the first time in 16 days, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-20) dropped the opener of a six-game series to the Chattanooga Lookouts (24-16), 5-2, on Tuesday night. Rocket City pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts, while Raudi Rodriguez recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game in the first of 24 meetings between the North Division rivals in 2026.

After both clubs were held scoreless through the first three innings, Rocket City struck first in the bottom of the fourth. Rodriguez led off the inning with his second single of the night before Matthew Lugo launched a two-run home run to left field to put the Trash Pandas ahead 2-0.

The first-place Lookouts answered immediately in the fifth inning and chased Rocket City starter Bryce Osmond from the game. Trey Faltine opened the frame with a double, and Dominic Pitelli followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Efrain Contreras (L, 0-1) entered in relief and surrendered a two-run single to Chattanooga leadoff hitter Shane Sasaki before a sacrifice fly tied the game at 2-2. One of Rocket City's longtime nemeses, Ruben Ibarra, then blasted a solo home run to straightaway center field to cap the four-run inning and give Chattanooga a 4-2 lead. The homer marked Ibarra's 14th career home run against the Trash Pandas. Osmond exited with 4+ innings in his eighth start, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out six.

Chris Cortez took over in the sixth inning and battled through a 23-pitch frame that included alternating walks and strikeouts to load the bases. Manager Joe Kruzel then turned to sidearming right-hander Lucas Mahlstedt, who struck out Ibarra to strand all three runners. Mahlstedt delivered another dominant outing out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Chattanooga added an insurance run in the ninth inning. Luke Murphy struck out the leadoff batter before a single and catcher's interference put two runners aboard. Cade Hunter followed with an RBI single to score Cam Collier and extend the lead to 5-2. Murphy responded by striking out the next two hitters, allowing only the unearned run. The veteran right-hander has now gone eight consecutive appearances and 10.0 innings without allowing an earned run.

Lookouts starter Jared Lyons (W, 4-1) earned his fourth win of the season - tied for the Southern League lead - after allowing just two runs on four hits over 5.0 innings while striking out six without a walk. Chattanooga's bullpen closed out the game with 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out seven and issuing no walks. Overall, Lookouts pitchers did not walk a batter and combined for 13 strikeouts.

Rodriguez paced the Trash Pandas offense by finishing 2-for-4 with his fourth consecutive multi-hit game while scoring his Southern League-leading 36th run of the season. Gustavo Campero saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end, finishing 0-for-4.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts meet again on Wednesday night at Toyota Field for game two of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Ryan Costeiu (4-1, 5.74) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Jose Acuna (2-3, 3.83). The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy selected $5 white, red, and rosé wine at the Third Base Bar.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Community Clubhouse Sale: Specialty Jerseys, Game-Worn Hats, Mystery Autographed Baseballs, Broken Bats, Lineup Cards, Baseball Cards, Batting Gloves, and much more will be for sale on the Bill Penney Concourse with all proceeds going to the Trash Pandas Foundation.







Southern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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