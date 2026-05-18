Unlucky Seventh Costs Pandas

Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas ended their season-long 12-game road trip with a trip-up on Sunday afternoon as they fell to the Birmingham Barons 6-5 in front of 4,261 fans at Regions Field. Birmingham overcame a 4-2 deficit with a four-run seventh to salvage the final game of the series. With the loss, the Trash Pandas ended their road trip at 8-4 as they ready for a crucial six-game series beginning Tuesday night at home against Chattanooga.

Rocket City got the scoring started in the second with an unearned run. With two away, shortstop Nick Rodriguez walked, reached third on a fielding error from Brimingham shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, then scored by advancing home during a rundown involving Trash Pandas second baseman Harold Coll.

The visitors would then add two more runs (one earned) in the third. Catcher Josh Crouch belted his first homer of the year to leadoff the inning with a solo blast to left. Later in the inning, rightfielder Gustavo Campero picked up his 11 th hit of the series with a single to leftfield. He moved to third on a dropped fly ball by Barons leftfielder Jacob Burke, then scored on an RBI single from first baseman Tucker Flint who collected his seventh RBI of the series. The hit put the Trash Pandas up 3-0.

Birmingham would get back into the game in their half of the third with two runs. Rightfielder Wilfred Veras led off with a walk, then went to third when catcher Jorge Corona singled to left and advanced to second. Shortstop Jordan Sprinkle came up next and drove in Veras on a single to left while moving Corona to third. The Barons add another run two batters later when third baseman Colby Shelton lifted a sacrifice fly to left to pull Birmingham to within one at 3-2.

Rocket City would add an insurance run in the sixth. With two out and no one on, Rodriguez singled to right then came around on a triple to right-center from Coll to make the score 4-2.

The Barons though would take command of the game with four runs in the seventh. Reliever Chris Cortez came in for Rocket City and promptly allowed a single to Veras and walk to Corona to put runners at first and second. Sprinkle came up next and laid down a bunt single which Trash Pandas first baseman Tucker Flint fielded and threw into rightfield for an error. Veras scored on the play and Corona went first to third.

After that, Cortez hit leftfielder Jacob Burke with a pitch to reload the bases before Shelton roped a two-run single into right to give the Barons a 5-4 lead. After a double play ball from first baseman Alec Markarewicz moved Burke third, a wild pitch from Cortez allowed Burke to sprint home for the fourth run of the inning and make the score 6-4.

The Trash Pandas attempted comeback in the ninth. With one out, leftfielder Raudi Rodriguez tripled to right, then scored on a sac fly to left from designated hitter Matthew Lugo. After Flint doubled to keep the game alive, Barons closer Jonathan Clark struck out third baseman Cole Fontenelle swinging to end the game.

Rocket City collected 12 hits. Campero went 3-5 with a double, single and a run scored. He finished the week 12-28 with four doubles, three stolen bases, six runs, and three RBI. Raudi Rodriguez went 2-5 with a triple, double and run. He finished the series 12-25 with two homers, three doubles, nine runs, three RBI, and three steals.

Chipping in was Flint who was 2-5 with a double and RBI, and Nick Rodriguez who finished 2-4 with two singles, a walk and two runs.

Birmingham had nine hits for the contest. The bottom third of their order (Veras, Corona, and Sprinkle) went a combined 6-10 with six singles and five runs scored. Sprinkle was the lone Baron of the trio with an RBI. Designated hitter Anthony DePino went 2-4 with a couple of singles as well.

Getting the win for Birmingham was reliever Jairo Iriarte (3-2) after he went 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing a hit and striking out two. The loss fell to Cortez (1-1) after he allowed four earned runs on four hits over 0.2 innings. The save went to Clark (1) after he allowed a run on two hits over 1.1 innings with two strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas return home following Sunday's game and will have Monday off before opening a pivotal six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Bryce Osmond (1-2, 8.49 ERA) slated to start for Rocket City against a Chattanooga starter yet to be announced. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Tuesday's Promotions:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Lifeline Pet Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.







Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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