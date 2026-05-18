Biscuits Take Series Finale over Shuckers, 7-4
Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits powered their way to a 7-4 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park, earning a split of the six-game series.
Montgomery (20-19) struck first in the second inning when Gregory Barrios launched his first home run of the season to left-center field for a 1-0 lead.
The Biscuits added three more runs in the third inning. After Kamren James and Mac Horvath reached base, Xavier Isaac crushed a three-run homer to left field, his 11th homer of the season, extending the advantage to 4-0.
Biloxi (17-21) rallied in the fifth inning. Mark Coley II brought home Matthew Wood with an RBI single before Jesús Made lined a two-run double to center field, trimming the Montgomery lead to 4-3.
The Shuckers tied the game in the sixth inning when Mike Boeve connected on a solo homer to center field.
Ryan Spikes answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, blasting a solo homer to left-center field to put the Biscuits back in front, 5-4.
Montgomery added insurance in the eighth inning after Barrios reached base and stole second. Spikes followed with his second homer of the afternoon, a two-run shot to center field that stretched the lead to 7-4.
Spikes finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI, while Isaac added three RBI of his own. Barrios scored twice and homered, and Horvath collected a hit and scored once.
Chris Clark allowed one run over 4.1 innings in his start while striking out six. Hayden Snelsire (3-1) earned the win despite allowing three runs in relief, and Derrick Edington picked up his fourth save with two scoreless innings.
Biloxi starter Jaron DeBerry (2-3) took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over 6.0 innings.
Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) from May 26-31 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.
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Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Ryan Spikes
Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026
- DeBerry Continues to Dazzle in Shuckers Setback to Biscuits - Biloxi Shuckers
- Biscuits Take Series Finale over Shuckers, 7-4 - Montgomery Biscuits
- Barons Rally over Trash Pandas - Birmingham Barons
- Unlucky Seventh Costs Pandas - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Three-Run Ninth Inning Home Run from Knoxville Stuns Clingstones in 4-3 Loss - Columbus Clingstones
- Lookouts Rally Late to Top Blue Wahoos 5-3 on Senior Day at Erlanger Park - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Brendan Jones' Two Homers Not Enough in Series Finale - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- RHP Tyson Hardin Promoted to Triple-A Nashville - Biloxi Shuckers
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