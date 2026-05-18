Biscuits Take Series Finale over Shuckers, 7-4

Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Ryan Spikes

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Ryan Spikes(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits powered their way to a 7-4 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park, earning a split of the six-game series.

Montgomery (20-19) struck first in the second inning when Gregory Barrios launched his first home run of the season to left-center field for a 1-0 lead.

The Biscuits added three more runs in the third inning. After Kamren James and Mac Horvath reached base, Xavier Isaac crushed a three-run homer to left field, his 11th homer of the season, extending the advantage to 4-0.

Biloxi (17-21) rallied in the fifth inning. Mark Coley II brought home Matthew Wood with an RBI single before Jesús Made lined a two-run double to center field, trimming the Montgomery lead to 4-3.

The Shuckers tied the game in the sixth inning when Mike Boeve connected on a solo homer to center field.

Ryan Spikes answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, blasting a solo homer to left-center field to put the Biscuits back in front, 5-4.

Montgomery added insurance in the eighth inning after Barrios reached base and stole second. Spikes followed with his second homer of the afternoon, a two-run shot to center field that stretched the lead to 7-4.

Spikes finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI, while Isaac added three RBI of his own. Barrios scored twice and homered, and Horvath collected a hit and scored once.

Chris Clark allowed one run over 4.1 innings in his start while striking out six. Hayden Snelsire (3-1) earned the win despite allowing three runs in relief, and Derrick Edington picked up his fourth save with two scoreless innings.

Biloxi starter Jaron DeBerry (2-3) took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over 6.0 innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) from May 26-31 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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