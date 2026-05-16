Biscuits Fall in Extras to Shuckers, 9-7

Published on May 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits on game night

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits on game night(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits dropped a back-and-forth contest in 11 innings, falling 9-7 to the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday night at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (18-19) struck first in the opening inning when Xavier Isaac launched a two-run homer to center field, scoring Austin Overn to give the Biscuits a 2-0 lead.

Biloxi (17-19) answered in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Darrien Miller before taking the lead in the third. Jesús Made doubled home Matthew Wood to tie the game at 2-2, and Blake Burke followed with an RBI groundout to put the Shuckers ahead 3-2.

The Biscuits evened the score in the fourth inning when Kamren James ripped an RBI double to right field, plating Jhon Diaz. James finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBI.

Montgomery regained the lead in the seventh inning behind Jadher Areinamo, who lined a two-run double to right field to score Daniel Vellojin and James, giving the Biscuits a 5-3 advantage.

Biloxi rallied in the eighth inning after a fielding error allowed two runs to score and tie the game at 5-5.

The game remained tied until the 11th inning when Mark Coley II delivered a grand slam to left-center field to put the Shuckers in front 9-5.

Montgomery mounted a late response in the bottom half of the inning. Jhon Diaz drove in a run with a groundout before James launched a solo homer to left-center field, but the Biscuits could get no closer.

The Biscuits collected 11 hits in the loss, with Isaac adding two hits and two RBI while Mac Horvath recorded two hits and a stolen base. Overn reached base three times and scored once.

On the mound, Gary Gill Hill turned in a strong outing for Montgomery, allowing three runs over 6.2 innings while striking out seven without issuing a walk.

Owen Wild (1-3) took the loss after allowing four runs in extra innings. Biloxi reliever Jesus Broca closed out the victory after surrendering two runs in the 11th.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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