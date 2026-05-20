Biscuits Open Road Trip with 3-1 Win over Smokies

Published on May 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Garrett Edwards

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Garrett Edwards(Montgomery Biscuits)

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits opened their series against the Knoxville Smokies with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night at Covenant Health Park.

Montgomery (21-19) broke through in the second inning when Ryan Spikes reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Will Simpson for the game's first run. Two batters later, Kenny Piper launched a solo homer to left-center field to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Biscuits added another run in the third inning. Austin Overn doubled and later scored on an RBI groundout from Xavier Isaac to make it 3-0.

Knoxville (21-19) was held scoreless through the first six innings before breaking through in the seventh. Ed Howard doubled and came around to score on an RBI double by Edgar Alvarez, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Garrett Edwards (1-4) delivered one of his strongest starts of the season, allowing one run on five hits over 6.2 innings while striking out seven.

Owen Wild recorded four outs in relief to earn his second hold, and Tommy McCollum struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Montgomery collected seven hits in the win. Overn finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Simpson added a pair of doubles. Piper drove in a run with his fifth homer of the year.

Knoxville starter Yenrri Rojas (1-3) took the loss after allowing three runs over 5.0 innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) from May 26-31 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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