Rocket City Survives Late Barons Rally for Fourth Straight Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (19-17) collected their fourth straight victory - all by one run - with a 4-3 win over the Birmingham Barons (14-22) on Thursday night at Regions Field. Despite being limited to just four hits, the Trash Pandas capitalized on eight walks, six stolen bases, and timely situational hitting to improve to 7-2 on the road trip.

Rocket City wasted little time taking advantage of opportunities, scoring the game's first two runs without recording a hit. Birmingham starter Christian Oppor (L, 0-4) struck out two in a quick first inning, but Matthew Lugo opened the second with a walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Tucker Flint then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 1-0.

In the third inning, Mac McCroskey drew a one-out walk, stole both second and third, and scored on a Gustavo Campero sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead. The Trash Pandas finally recorded their first hit in the fourth when Lugo followed a Raudi Rodriguez walk with an RBI triple off the left field wall to extend the lead to 3-0. Oppor, the White Sox' No. 9 prospect, struck out six and walked five over 4.0 innings, allowing two earned runs.

On the mound, Ryan Costeiu (W, 4-1) delivered one of his strongest outings as a Trash Panda and has won four of his last five starts. The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced and nine of the first 10 overall, striking out the side in both the third and fourth innings. Birmingham's first hit came on a two-out single by Andy Weber in the fourth. Costeiu worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth and finished with 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with two walks while setting a new season high with nine strikeouts.

Rocket City added what proved to be the decisive run in the sixth inning. Lugo reached base for the third straight time with a walk, stole second for his second stolen base of the game and the club's sixth overall, moved to third on a Flint groundout, and scored on J.J. D'Orazio's sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Leonard Garcia tossed a scoreless sixth before the Barons broke through in the seventh, ending the Trash Pandas bullpen's 32.2-inning streak without allowing an earned run on the road trip. Weber singled and Wilfred Veras walked to put two aboard before ninth-place hitter Drake Logan kept a fly ball just fair down the right field line for a three-run homer, cutting the lead to 4-3.

Chris Cortez (H, 1) recorded the final out of the seventh to preserve the lead and retired the first two batters of the eighth before manager Joe Kruzel turned to Camden Minacci (H, 3), who retired his lone batter faced for the second consecutive night.

Luke Murphy (S, 6) handled the ninth inning once again. The veteran right-hander, making his franchise-record 133rd appearance for Rocket City, worked a perfect inning with two strikeouts to earn saves on back-to-back nights and his Southern League-leading sixth save of the season. Costeiu also leads the league with four wins.

The fourth straight win moved the Trash Pandas two games above .500 for the first time since July 10, 2024, when the club stood at 42-40. It also marked Rocket City's first four-game winning streak since June 6-9, 2024 against Chattanooga.

Rocket City drew four leadoff walks in innings and finished with eight overall, overcoming a 1-for-10 night with runners in scoring position. On the mound, Trash Pandas pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts against just three walks. Lugo paced the offense by reaching base three times, walking twice, scoring twice, and finishing 1-for-3.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Barons on Friday evening at Regions Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm. Rocket City will start RHP Austin Gordon (1-3, 4.32) against RHP Connor McCullough (0-1, 2.63) for the Barons. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.







Southern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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