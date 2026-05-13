Pandas Keep Rolling with 7-6 Comeback Win on Wednesday

Published on May 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (18-17) erased a four-run deficit on Wednesday afternoon to capture their third straight one-run victory, taking down the Birmingham Barons (14-21) 7-6 at Regions Field. J.J. D'Orazio matched a career high with four hits, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead an offense that produced a season-high 14 hits, including six doubles. The victory pushed Rocket City above .500 for the first time since the club's 2-1 start after Easter Sunday and improved the Trash Pandas to 6-2 on their current two-week road trip through Pensacola and Birmingham.

On a sun-splashed afternoon in Birmingham, the Barons struck first in the opening inning on Colby Shelton's first Double-A home run. Trash Pandas starter Bryce Osmond threw 29 pitches in the inning, allowing a single and two walks, but escaped further damage by leaving the bases loaded.

Rocket City answered in the second inning. Matthew Lugo opened the frame with a walk, stole second base, and later scored on an RBI single by D'Orazio to tie the game at 1-1.

After Osmond retired the Barons in order in the second, Birmingham regained the lead in the third inning. Alec Makarewicz launched a solo home run before the Barons added two more runs with two outs. Andy Weber doubled, and Jeral Perez followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Trash Pandas chipped away by scoring in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. In the fifth, Arol Vera scored on a Kyren Paris RBI groundout to briefly cut the deficit to one run. Birmingham responded in the bottom half of the inning as Makarewicz hit his second solo homer of the game, and Jorge Corona added a two-out, two-run double to stretch the Barons' lead to 6-2.

Osmond exited in the fifth inning after allowing six earned runs on seven hits over 4+ innings, walking four and striking out four.

Rocket City began its comeback in the sixth inning. Lugo again worked a leadoff walk, and Nick Rodriguez followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. D'Orazio lifted a sacrifice fly to right field before Cole Fontenelle ripped an RBI double down the right field line to trim the deficit to 6-4.

The Trash Pandas completed the comeback in the seventh inning. Gustavo Campero opened the frame with his second double of the afternoon, followed by a Paris double that moved Campero to third. Raudi Rodriguez and Lugo then delivered back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game at 6-6.

Rocket City's bullpen continued its dominant run over the past two weeks. Eybersson Polanco tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one. Lucas Mahlstedt followed with 1.2 scoreless innings on one hit, no walks, and three strikeouts, extending his scoreless streak to seven straight appearances. Mahlstedt has not allowed a run over his last 8.1 innings pitched.

For the second consecutive game, the Trash Pandas rallied in the ninth inning to take the lead for good. Raudi Rodriguez opened the inning with a double against Birmingham reliever Riley Gowens (L, 0-1). After Gowens retired the next two hitters, D'Orazio capped his four-hit day with a go-ahead RBI single through the right side of the infield to put Rocket City ahead 7-6.

Luke Murphy closed out the victory with another dominant inning, striking out the side in the ninth to earn his league-leading fifth save and sixth straight scoreless appearance. Camden Minacci (W, 2-2) picked up the win by throwing just one pitch in the eighth inning, inducing an inning-ending pop-up. Rocket City's bullpen added another 5.0 shutout innings on Wednesday and has now gone eight consecutive games without allowing an earned run, spanning 31 innings, while converting all five save opportunities during that stretch. Since May 2, the Trash Pandas bullpen has allowed just one earned run over 37.2 innings.

The Trash Pandas finished off their stretch of six straight Wednesday morning games to start the season with a 4-2 record in front of Education Day crowds.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Barons on Thursday evening at Regions Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm. Rocket City will start RHP Ryan Costeiu (3-1, 6.84) against LHP Christian Oppor (0-3, 9.16) for the Barons. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.







Southern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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