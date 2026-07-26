Munroe, Calabrese Homer as Trash Pandas Blank Smokies, 5-0, on Saturday

Published on July 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-13, 48-46) received solo home runs from Jake Munroe and David Calabrese while Nate Snead and three relievers combined on the club's second shutout of the season in a 5-0 victory over the Knoxville Smokies (13-13, 51-44) on Saturday night before 5,243 fans at Toyota Field. The win moved Rocket City back into a tie with Knoxville for first place in the Southern League North Division and gave the Trash Pandas a 3-2 lead in the six-game series.

After the shortest outing of his Double-A career in Birmingham six days earlier, Snead (W, 3-5) bounced back with one of his best performances as a Trash Panda. The Angels' No. 14 prospect fired 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while walking none and striking out four on 74 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Rocket City broke through in the third inning. Elijah Dunham continued his hot series with a leadoff double and advanced to third on Mac McCroskey's sacrifice bunt. Nick Rodriguez followed with a sacrifice fly to center, giving the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

For the second consecutive game, Munroe led off the fourth inning with a home run, launching a solo shot to left-center to double the advantage to 2-0. The 403-foot blast was his second in as many days, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. After hitting 11 home runs with High-A Tri-City earlier this season, Munroe went his first 23 games with Rocket City without a homer before going deep in back-to-back contests.

Snead received a defensive highlight behind him in the top of the fourth. Andy Garriola singled before Carter Trice doubled to left, but Tucker Flint started a perfect relay to the plate where catcher Juan Flores applied the tag to cut down Garriola and preserve the shutout.

Calabrese added to the lead in the fifth, driving an opposite-field solo home run to left-center for his fourth homer of the season and a 3-0 Rocket City advantage.

Knoxville starter Brooks Caple (L, 3-3) turned in a quality start, allowing three runs on six hits over 6.0 innings while striking out four without issuing a walk.

The Trash Pandas added two insurance runs in the seventh against Erian Rodriguez. Flores singled, and Calabrese followed with a double to right-center before Dunham was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Consecutive bases-loaded walks to McCroskey and Nick Rodriguez forced home two runs, extending the lead to 5-0.

Lucas Mahlstedt (H, 7) stranded two runners in the sixth before striking out the side in the seventh, finishing with five strikeouts over 2.0 scoreless innings. Blake Weiman worked around a hit in the eighth, and Bryce Osmond tossed a perfect ninth to complete Rocket City's second shutout of the season.

Calabrese finished 2-for-3 with a home run, double, and two runs scored, while Munroe also went 2-for-4 with his second straight home run and is batting .309 through his first 25 games with Rocket City. Dunham went 1-for-2 with a double and has hit safely in back-to-back games, going 4-for-7 in the series.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies wrap up their six-game series on Sunday at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm, with RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-5, 6.44) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Kevin Valdez (0-1, 10.80) for Knoxville. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Sunday's Promotions:

* Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm. * Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. * Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone. * Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Tickets are available at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fTPTix.com&c=E,1,AKlETfrVLvHTScPvraIjnBqGdTTNgH5KfjWZ6X6XrhXV3fKVPKlWQBNdezoQWl3b8atArLMPB99MxKBd8XXOBosMzIADJplgny7TvA7pnTN8Q2gNrrvtLCxjQ6mW&typo=1. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2ftrashpandasgroups.com&c=E,1,syru8zZt43md1CZ-41j8v_MoDEzlHkskT68HF5rnqqoTYXoy8064U6okML7VX_hQiQ9eIGa12emaya1Ga2YYOaCHoFxqFLdg7ZRqlnFfx_jVdw,,&typo=1 or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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