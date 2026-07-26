Game Info: July 26 vs. Knoxville: 4:05 PM: 3:00 PM Gates: Toyota Field

Published on July 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, July 26, 2026 - 4:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-13, 48-46) vs. Knoxville Smokies (13-13, 51-44)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-5, 6.44) vs. RHP Kevin Valdez (0-1, 10.80)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Live, MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge throughout the homestand. New misting stations will also be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Eat Your Opponent Dog (All-Stars): Sink your teeth into the Windy City Dumpster Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with neon green relish, diced onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt, served in a collectible mini trash can with a Trash Pandas liner. Available at All-Stars.

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday welcomes fans and their dogs to Toyota Field, with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Bookworm Night, presented by Marx Optical, plus Wine Wednesday featuring $5 select wines.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Grateful Dead Night featuring live music by Milltowne, Throwback Thursday with $3 domestic draft beers, and the first-ever postgame drone show at Toyota Field.

Friday, Aug. 7: You Are Not Alone Night followed by Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Space Night featuring specialty jerseys, a game-worn jersey auction, and Space Night Fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 9: PAW Patrol Day featuring a special appearance by Chase, a jersey auction, pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Panda Notes:

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas wrap up their six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field, holding a 3-2 series lead. Today's finale also concludes a stretch of 18 home games in 21 days following a 6-6 homestand against Pensacola and Chattanooga from June 30-July 12.

A WIN WOULD: Give Rocket City sole possession of first place in the North Division standings for the first time this season.

PANDAS BLANK SMOKIES: Starter Nate Snead tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, and three relievers completed Rocket City's second shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over Knoxville on Saturday night. Jake Munroe homered for the second straight game, David Calabrese added a solo shot, and the victory moved the Trash Pandas back into a tie for first place while giving them a 3-2 series lead.

STREAKING WITH JAKE: INF Jake Munroe is riding a 15-game on-base streak, batting .333 with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBIs, five walks, and a .400 OBP. Munroe has reached base in 24 of 25 games since joining Rocket City on June 23, hitting .309 with two homers, seven doubles, 15 RBIs, 10 walks, and a .380 OBP.

DUMPSTER FULL OF HITS: Over 19 games in July, the Trash Pandas are 2nd in the Southern League with a .266 batting average (7th in Double-A), and T-2nd in Double-A with 41 doubles, averaging 5.2 runs and 8.8 hits per game.







Southern League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.