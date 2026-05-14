Shuckers Burn Biscuits 11-3

Published on May 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (16-18) scored a road season-high 11 runs to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits (17-18) at DABOS Park on Wednesday night 11-3. The Shuckers have won consecutive games on the road for the first time this season.

The Shuckers struck for the first four runs in the contest, with a Matthew Wood RBI-groundout in the second, followed by back-to-back RBI-singles for Damon Keith and Mike Boeve in the third. Austin Overn cut the deficit in half for the Biscuits with a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame for his fifth long bomb of the season. Blake Burke ballooned the lead in the fifth with an RBI-base knock, before Eduardo Garcia scored on an error by Gregory Barrios, Dylan O'Rae hit a sacrifice fly, and Jesús Made grounded out in the sixth to make it 9-2. Austin Overn once again came through for Montgomery in the seventh with an inside-the-park home run for his second of the night. Matthew Wood answered it with a 102 mph, 376 foot homer of his own in the eighth to help the Shuckers reach double digits. Eduardo Garcia added the eleventh run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Seven of the nine Shuckers in the starting lineup drove in a run, with Mike Boeve (3-for-5) and Matthew Wood (1-for-4) each racking up multiple RBIs. Boeve also collected his fourth three-hit game of the 2026 campaign.

During the game as well, Jesús Made was also officially named the No. 1 Prospect in Baseball by MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. The 19-year-old drove in his 20th run of the season and stole his 15th base.

Jesús Broca (1.0ip, 0r) and Nick Merkel (1.0ip, 0r, 2k) made up the multiple shutout performances out of the Biloxi bullpen.

Manuel Rodriguez (3-2) picked up his third win of the season for the Shuckers with Garrett Edwards getting the loss.

Biloxi seeks a third-straight victory when it matches up against Montgomery on Thursday evening. Tanner Gillis (0-0, 3.20) toes the slab for the Shuckers for his first start at the Double-A level against Michael Forret (3-0, 1.71) for the Biscuits. First pitch for game three of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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