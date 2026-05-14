Groshans' Four-Hit Night Powers Columbus Past Knoxville, 9-5

Published on May 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (17-17) bounced back in a big way on Wednesday night, using timely hitting and six extra-base hits to defeat the Knoxville Smokies (19-15), 9-5, at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Knoxville struck first for the second straight game as Alex Ramirez delivered an RBI double in the opening inning. Columbus answered immediately with three runs in the bottom half, highlighted by a Lizandro Espinoza RBI triple, a Luke Waddell fielder's choice, and an RBI double from Jordan Groshans. Knoxville tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the third inning.

The Clingstones reclaimed the lead in the fourth on an Ethan Workinger sacrifice fly before Groshans (8) launched a two-run home run to left-center field later in the inning to extend the advantage. Knoxville scored its final two runs in the sixth inning on a Carter Trice (4) solo homer and an Ariel Armas RBI double.

Columbus added insurance in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded walk to Waddell and a two-run single from Groshans. Tyler LaPorte closed out the victory as Knoxville stranded a runner at second base in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Groshans (4-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBI) turned in his best game as a Clingstone, driving in five runs and reaching base in all four plate appearances. Waddell (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) extended his on-base streak to 10G. Luis Vargas and Tyler LaPorte combined for 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out six.

Notable: Groshans recorded his third career four-hit game and first since April 20, 2025 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas at San Antonio. Columbus has now scored six or more runs in eight of its first 10 games in May and is averaging 5.6 runs per game during the month. The Clingstones also hit their Southern League-leading 53rd home run of the season, the third-most in Double-A.

Next Home Game (Thursday, May 14): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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