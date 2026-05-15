Refrescos de Fuente Fall to Knoxville, 5-1, in Debut Night

Published on May 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (17-18), playing as the Refrescos De Fuente for the first of three games this season, fell to the Knoxville Smokies (20-16), 5-1, on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Knoxville struck in the first inning for the third straight game this series as Carter Trice (5) launched an opposite-field solo home run, his second homer in as many games. Ethan Hearn (2) added another solo shot to begin the second inning, extending the Smokies' early lead. Alex Ramirez (3) continued Knoxville's power surge with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Columbus scored its lone run in the sixth inning after a throwing error allowed Patrick Clohisy to score following a one-out single. Ramirez added an RBI double in the seventh inning for the game's final run. LHP Evan Taylor closed the game with a 4-3 unassisted double play at 9:38 p.m.

Key Contributors: Jordan Groshans (2-for-4), Clohisy (1-for-3, R), and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-3) accounted for Columbus' four hits. For Knoxville, Ramirez (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) continued his strong series, driving in nine runs across the first three games.

Notable: Cal Conley's on-base streak ended at 21G, tied for the second-longest streak in Clingstones history alongside Jim Jarvis in August 2025. Columbus struck out 12 times, the third game this week with at least a dozen strikeouts and the 13th double-digit strikeout game this season. Groshans continued his hot stretch against Knoxville, leading Columbus with six hits in 12 at-bats during the series.

Next Home Game (Friday, May 15): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. LHP Julio Robaina (NR) throws for Columbus against RHP Brooks Caple (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for Knoxville. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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