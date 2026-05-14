Shuckers Reinstate Brown Jr. from 7-Day Injured List
Published on May 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transactions;
- INF/OF Eric Brown Jr. reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List
- C Edgardo Ordoñez placed on Development List
The active roster now stands at 28 players.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.
Southern League Stories from May 14, 2026
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