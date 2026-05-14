Homestand Highlights: May 19-24 vs. Chattanooga

Published on May 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field from May 19-24 for a six-game series against the Cincinnati Reds' Double-A affiliate, the Chattanooga Lookouts. The fourth homestand of the season features a packed promotional lineup, including Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, the debut of Wine Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Halloween Night with Arx Mortis, Harry Potter Weekend featuring a jersey auction and fleece blanket giveaway, plus Postgame Fireworks shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are available HERE.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, May 19 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Lifeline Pet Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Wednesday, May 20 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Wine Wednesday: Enjoy selected $5 white, red, and rosé wine at the Third Base Bar.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Community Clubhouse Sale: Specialty Jerseys, Game-Worn Hats, Mystery Autographed Baseballs, Broken Bats, Lineup Cards, Baseball Cards, Batting Gloves, and much more will be for sale on the Bill Penney Concourse with all proceeds going to the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Thursday, May 21 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Donation Drive (Baby Drive): The Trash Pandas will collect baby items, including diapers, formula, wipes, pull-ups, pacifiers, baby lotion, and muslin/swaddling blankets, to benefit Owen's House with the Downtown Rescue Mission. Fans who donate will receive 250 rewards points on the Trash Pandas Rewards App, and up to 10 raffle tickets to win Trash Pandas merch!

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The band L2K will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Friday, May 22 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Pyro Shows!

Halloween Night with Arx Mortis: Get ready for a frightfully fun night at Toyota Field! Fans can make their way through a Haunted Inflated Maze packed with pop scares along the concourse, while special costumed characters roam the ballpark for spooky photo opportunities throughout the evening. The night will also feature a Halloween Costume Contest with finalists in four categories - Kid, Family, Adult Man, and Adult Woman - with one grand prize winner taking home $500.

Scout Night: Scouts will parade around the pregame, and stay after the game for a movie, and sleepover on the field!

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, May 23 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy another postgame fireworks show above Toyota Field, presented by COUNTRY Financial.

Harry Potter Weekend (Jersey Auction): The first night of Harry Potter Weekend will feature the Trash Pandas wearing specialty Harry Potter-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra. Fans can bid online at trashpandasbaseball.com/auctions or text 888-208-9695. Each jersey auction starts at $100 and increases by $25 increments.

Super Carlin Brothers Meet & Greet: Enjoy a special Harry Potter Weekend experience featuring a Super Carlin Brothers Meet & Greet, a live taping of their " Through the Griffin Door " podcast, an exclusive SportsMED Stadium Club SRO ticket, a 2.5-hour in-game buffet, and a guaranteed giveaway item. The Super Carlin Brothers are known for their popular Harry Potter-inspired theories, podcasts, and fandom content. Get Package HERE (12 packages left!),

Harry Potter Night Specialty Drinks:

The Raven's Flight (Ravenclaw) - Available at Third Base Bar - Margarita with Blue Curaçao

Helga's Honey Elixir (Hufflepuff) - Available at Rock Porch - Guajana Rum, honey syrup, and pineapple juice

Serpent's Kiss (Slytherin) - Available at Bullpen Bar - Irons One Whiskey, sour apple, honey syrup, and lime juice

Godric's Fire (Gryffindor) - Available at Bullpen Bar - Fireball Whiskey, cranberry juice, and orange juice

Sunday, May 24 | First Pitch: 5:35 pm | Gates Open: 4:30 pm | VIP Gates: 4:00 pm

Sunday Night Fireworks: For the third straight evening, Fireworks will blast off at Toyota Field, presented by The Huntsville Madison County Airport Authority.

Harry Potter Weekend (Fleece Blanket Giveaway): The first 1,000 adults through the gates will receive a Harry Potter-themed fleece blanket!

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 4:40 to 5:00 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Free Kids Zone All Season: At each game, kids can enjoy the new Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field at no cost.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Smokey Mountain Brisket Nachos: smoked and pulled brisket, fire-roasted poblano queso, finely shredded cheddar cheese, chives, on a bed of house-cooked tortilla chips, and served out of All Stars

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Chattanooga Chili Chomper Bites: Golden-fried mini corndogs, topped with house-made skyline chili, piled high with finely shredded cheddar cheese, and served out of Bandits.

Featured Drink Special:

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now be rewarded for attending games, purchasing food, and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.







Southern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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