Raudi Rodriguez, Pandas Mash Their Way to Series Clinching 14-6 Win in Birmingham

Published on May 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-18) erupted for a season-high 14 runs on 16 hits in a 14-6 rout of the Birmingham Barons (15-23) on Saturday night at Regions Field, clinching their second straight series victory. Raudi Rodriguez led the offensive explosion by matching a franchise record by reaching base safely six times, going 4-for-4 with a home run, double, two walks, four runs scored, a stolen base, and 10 total bases. With Knoxville and Chattanooga losing on Saturday, the Trash Pandas are in a second-place tie in the North Division standings, 2.0 games back of the Lookouts.

Rocket City struck first in the opening inning with the first of three home runs on the night. Rodriguez singled with one out before Tucker Flint launched a two-run homer just over the left field wall to give the Trash Pandas a 2-0 lead.

On the mound, Joel Hurtado (W, 3-1) turned in another dominant outing. The right-hander retired the first six batters he faced before Birmingham's Jacob Burke connected for a leadoff home run in the third inning. That proved to be the lone blemish of the night for the Angels' No. 23 prospect, who retired 10 of the next 11 hitters afterward. Hurtado earned his third quality start in his last four outings, allowing just one run on two hits over 6.0 innings while walking none and striking out a season-high eight batters.

Rocket City's offense took over in the later innings. Rodriguez opened the fifth with his third hit of the game, a double, and later scored on a two-out RBI double by Matthew Lugo to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Trash Pandas then broke the game open with a six-run sixth inning, matching Birmingham's six-run frame from Friday night. Cole Fontenelle led off the inning with his first home run of the season to make it 4-1. After reliever Eric Adler recorded the first out, the next six Rocket City batters reached safely. Arol Vera singled, Kyren Paris and Rodriguez walked to load the bases, and Gustavo Campero delivered a two-run single. Flint followed with a walk to reload the bases before Lugo cleared them with a three-run double down the left field line, pushing the advantage to 9-1.

Birmingham starter Dylan Cumming (L, 0-2) took the loss after allowing the first three runs of the game, while Adler was charged with all six sixth-inning runs.

The Barons mounted a rally in the seventh as Rocket City's bullpen faltered for the first time on the road trip. Jeral Perez hit a three-run homer, and Wilfred Veras added a two-run shot during a five-run inning that trimmed the lead to 9-6. Lucas Mahlstedt was charged with all five runs, ending his seven-game scoreless streak. Leonard Garcia stopped the rally by recording the final out of the seventh before adding a scoreless eighth inning.

Rocket City quickly answered to regain full control. Rodriguez blasted a solo home run to left field in the eighth - his fifth of the season and second in as many games - for his fourth hit of the night. Campero followed with a single and later scored on Flint's RBI double to make it 11-6. After Chase Watkins recorded two strikeouts, the Trash Pandas added three more runs on consecutive RBI singles from Nick Rodriguez and Harold Coll, followed by an RBI double from Fontenelle to stretch the lead to 14-6.

The 14 runs marked Rocket City's highest scoring output of the season and their most since plating 17 runs on June 14, 2023 at Chattanooga. The 16 hits were also the club's most since collecting 17 that same night.

Kenyon Yovan closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth inning, extending his scoreless streak to seven straight appearances.

Rodriguez matched Izzy Wilson's franchise record by reaching base safely six times in a game. Wilson accomplished the feat with six hits on August 8, 2021, at Chattanooga. Rodriguez's 10 total bases tied for the fourth-most in team history. Campero, Flint, Lugo, and Vera each added multi-hit games, with Flint scoring three runs and Lugo driving in four RBIs.

The Pandas had a season-high nine extra-base hits, adding a season high three home runs and six doubles.

The Trash Pandas conclude their 12-game road trip and six-game series against the Barons on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 pm. Rocket City will start RHP Jose Gonzalez (2-1, 3.96) against LHP Jake Palisch (1-2, 3.97) for the Barons. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fMiLB.tv&c=E,1,CZLPZIe2tgdtSIzNxGNZWXLJLD7eNY2P6j8Ihh8asqi3vBp0b6gbe4O5PHw60-E8qo8gNQMPjcPfHRAZZQVBNsDFt_T3ocQs58plwcAF7mkjbFZR82Y72A-WfhTIVQ,,&typo=1 and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.







Southern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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