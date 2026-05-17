Made's Career Night Undone by Biscuits in Shuckers Loss

Published on May 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Jesús Made of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers) Jesús Made of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Jesús Made made Southern League history on Saturday night with his first career multi-home run game, becoming the fifth Southern League player under 20 years old since 2005 to achieve the feat, but a seven-run eighth inning for the Montgomery Biscuits (19-19) saw the Biloxi Shuckers (16-20) fall, 10-6, at DABOS Park. Made joined Jackson Chourio, Giancarlo Stanton, Justin Upton and Delmon Young as the fifth player to reach the mark in the Southern League during the Digital Stats Era (since 2005). Made is just the second to achieve the feat since 2010.

Made first blast, a 104 MPH, 405-foot shot to right-center, gave the Shuckers an early 1-0 lead in the first, but a two-RBI double from Ryan Spikes in the second gave the Biscuits their first lead of the game. In the fourth, Jheremy Vargas tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right before Matthew Wood's first triple of the year drove in Darrien Miller, making it 3-2 Shuckers. Ryan Spikes then tied the game in the fourth with a solo blast to left-center. In the fifth, Jesús Made's second home run of the night, a 108 MPH, 402-foot solo shot into the parking lot in right, gave the Shuckers a 4-3 lead. The Shuckers extended the lead to 6-3 with an RBI single from Matthew Wood in the sixth and a solo home run to left from Eric Brown Jr. In the eighth. The Biscuits came back with a seven-run inning, including a wild pitch that scored Brayden Taylor from third, a pair of two-RBI doubles from Daniel Vellojin and Mac Horvath and a two-run home run from Xavier Isaac, making it 10-6. Johnny Cuevas (1-0) earned the win while Nick Merkel (0-1) took the loss.

At the plate, Jesús Made (3-for-5) and Matthew Wood (2-for-4) each recorded multi-hit performances and eight of the nine players in the lineup recorded a hit. The Shuckers also extended their home run streak to 11 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

The series concludes on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (2-2, 6.04) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Chris Clark (0-1, 2.35) for the Biscuits. Coverage begins at 3:13 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 16, 2026

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