RHP Tyson Hardin Promoted to Triple-A Nashville
Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transactions;
- RHP Tyson Hardin promoted to Triple-A Nashville
The active roster now stands at 27 players.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.
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Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026
- RHP Tyson Hardin Promoted to Triple-A Nashville - Biloxi Shuckers
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