Barons Rally over Trash Pandas

Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Birmingham Barons rally for a 6-5 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 4,261 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. The Barons were down 4-2 until they scored four runs in the seventh inning to take a two-run lead and held on for the win.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch pitched 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits, four runs, two earned runs, and two walks with two strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (3-2, 2.37) gets the win in relief, going 1.1 innings, giving up only a hit with two strikeouts. Jonathan Clark gets his first save of the season as he pitched two innings, giving up four hits, one earned run and no walks with two strikeouts.

Rocket City (20-19) scored first in the game, when the Trash Pandas attempted a double steal. Harold Coll was caught stealing going to second base, but Nick Rodriguez scored before the third out. Rocket City took a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning, Josh Crouch hit a home run to left field. Tucker Flint RBI single scored Gustavo Campero and the Trash Pandas led 3-0.

The Barons (16-23) responded with a couple of runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning. Wilfred Veras walked. Jorge Corona singled. Jordan Sprinkle singled, scoring Veras. Colby Shelton sacrifice fly to left field, scored Corona. The Barons trailed 3-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Harold Coll tripled and scored Nick Rodriguez. Rocket City led 4-2.

The Barons turned the game around in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring four runs and take the lead for good. Veras singled to lead off the inning. Corona walked. Sprinkle had an infield single on a bunt. The ball was thrown over the the second baseman covering first base allowing Veras to score. Rocket City still led 4-3. Sprinkle stole second base and Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Shelton singled to right field, scoring Corona and Sprinkle and the Barons took the 5-4 lead. A wild pitch by Rocket City scored Burke and the Barons led 6-4.

The Trash Pandas scored one run in the ninth, but Clark strikes out Cole Fontenelle to get nail down the save.

For the Barons, Sprinkle, Veras, and Corona had two hits in the Barons win. Up next, Birmingham will travel to Biloxi for a six-game series with the Shuckers.







Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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