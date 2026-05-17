Lookouts Rally Late to Top Blue Wahoos 5-3 on Senior Day at Erlanger Park

Published on May 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts capped their homestand with a gritty comeback win on Senior Day, scoring twice in the eighth inning to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-3 on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Erlanger Park.

Pensacola struck first behind a power surge from Brendan Jones, who launched solo home runs in the third and fifth innings. A balk in the sixth pushed the Blue Wahoos' lead to 3-1, but Chattanooga kept chipping away.

In the bottom of the sixth, Leo Balcazar jolted the home crowd with a no-doubt homer to left-center, cutting the deficit to 3-2. One inning later, Shane Sasaki sparked the Lookouts with a leadoff triple, and Austin Hendrick followed with a sharp RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

The decisive rally came in the eighth. Balcazar doubled to open the inning, and Cam Collier ripped an RBI double of his own to give Chattanooga its first lead of the afternoon. Ruben Ibarra and Sasaki followed with back-to-back hits, with Sasaki driving in Collier for a key insurance run and a 5-3 advantage.

On the mound, Johnathan Harmon earned the win with three steady innings in relief, allowing just one run while navigating traffic. Javi Rivera started for Chattanooga, and the bullpen tandem of Harmon and Logan Whitaker (who took the loss) guided the game to the final outs. Chattanooga's defense shined as well, turning a crisp double play in the fourth and retiring the final six Pensacola hitters of the game.

The victory pushed the Lookouts to a strong finish in their homestand, which included Senior Day presented by Right at Home and a weekend canned food drive supported by the Chattanooga Firefighters Local 820.







Southern League Stories from May 17, 2026

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