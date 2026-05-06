Lookouts Back in Town Tuesday, May 12

Published on May 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Chattanooga, TN - The Chattanooga Lookouts return to Erlanger Park on Tuesday, May 12, opening a six-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Throughout the week, fans will enjoy a dynamic mix of theme nights, live music, community partnerships, giveaways, and family-friendly events as the Lookouts continue their inaugural season at their new downtown home.

The homestand begins on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. with Mental Health Awareness Night, presented in partnership with Volunteer Behavioral Health. Fans will receive Mental Health Is Health rally towels and bracelets upon entry. The evening will spotlight mental wellness and community support throughout the ballpark.

On Wednesday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m., the Lookouts host their annual School Day Game, welcoming classrooms from across the region for a unique educational outing at the ballpark.

The excitement continues on Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. with a combined Thirsty Thursday™, and COPA celebration. Fans can enjoy drink specials all evening long while DJ Carlos provides live music and entertainment, making for a festive and culturally rich night at the ballpark.

Friday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. brings one of the week's biggest events with Fireworks Friday paired with Faith & Family Night, presented by Elite Moving. The Union will perform a pre-game concert before taking the field, and the evening will highlight faith communities from around the region. After the final out, fans will be treated to a spectacular postgame fireworks display.

Saturday's game on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. transforms Erlanger Park into a tropical getaway for Margaritaville Night, part of the Creature Comforts Saturday Concert Series and presented by HHM. Fans will be greeted with a festive lei giveaway as they enter the park, followed by a pre-game performance by Tall Paul at 5:00 p.m.

The homestand concludes on Sunday, May 17, at 1:00 p.m. with a packed Family Sunday Funday, Senior Day, and Scout Day, presented by Right at Home. The first 1,000 fans will receive a seat cushion giveaway, and senior organizations, along with local scouting groups, will be honored throughout the afternoon. Seniors (55 +) will receive half-priced tickets to the game.

Sunday's game is also Food Drive Sunday, presented by Chattanooga Firefighters Association Local 820. Fans who bring a canned food item to the game receive a BOGO offer for a concourse pass.

Tickets for all games are available now at Lookouts.com.







Southern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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