Trash Pandas Cruise to 10-1 Win over Blue Wahoos on Wednesday

Published on May 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-15) stayed in the win column with a resounding 10-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-16) on Wednesday morning at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In the win, Raudi Rodriguez extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a second-inning double, the longest active streak in the Southern League and tied for second in Double-A.

Pensacola scored its lone run in the third inning when Emaarion Boyd led off with a double against Rocket City starter José González (W, 2-1) and came home on a Fenwick Trimble RBI single to make it 1-0.

The Trash Pandas responded with a breakout fifth inning, putting eight runners on base through four singles, two fielder's choices, and two Pensacola errors. Mac McCroskey led off with a single and later scored when Kyren Paris reached on a fielder's choice. Gustavo Campero followed with another fielder's choice to bring home Arol Vera, and Tucker Flint singled in Paris to chase Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams (L, 0-4). Raudi Rodriguez then reached on a fielding error, allowing Campero to score and extend the lead to 4-1.

Campero added to the advantage in the sixth, driving in Wade Meckler with a double after Meckler opened the inning with a walk.

González turned in his third quality start of the season, working 6.0 innings on a season-high 96 pitches while allowing one run on three hits. He walked two and matched his season-high with nine strikeouts. Gonzalez now leads the league with 32.0 innings pitched and ranks second with 37 strikeouts.

Carlos Espinosa followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, stranding two runners in the seventh and working around back-to-back hits in the eighth. He allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out one.

Rocket City broke the game open in the ninth, scoring five runs. David Calabrese drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Tucker Flint, McCroskey added a two-run single scoring Nick and Raudi Rodriguez, and Meckler capped the inning with his first triple of the season, driving in two more runs.

Chris Cortez made his Double-A debut in the ninth after being promoted from High-A Tri-City on Tuesday. The former Texas A&M standout tossed a 1-2-3 inning to secure Rocket City's second straight win.

At the plate, Meckler raised his league-leading batting average to .353, going 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs, a run, and a walk. McCroskey reached base three times, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs, and a walk.

With the win, the Trash Pandas improved to 3-2 in midweek day games this season and 8-13 all-time.

The Trash Pandas continue their longest road trip of the season on Thursday evening with game three of a six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm and Rocket City will start RHP Bryce Osmond (1-2, 8.27) opposite RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (0-1, 10.43) for the Blue Wahoos. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts, May 19-24. Highlighting the homestand is Halloween Night and Fireworks on Friday, May 22, and Harry Potter Weekend, May 23-24.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2.







Southern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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