Pandas Make Waves with Six-Run Comeback in 9-6 Win in Pensacola

Published on May 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-15) erased a 6-0 deficit and stormed back to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-15) 9-6 in Tuesday night's series opener at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The victory snapped Pensacola's five-game winning streak and marked just the fourth time in franchise history that Rocket City has come back from six runs down to win.

Nick Rodriguez drove in a career-high five runs, delivering the decisive blow with a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning to give the Trash Pandas their first lead of the night.

Pensacola built its early advantage with single runs in the second and third innings before breaking the game open with four runs in the fourth. Dillon Lewis reached on a fielding error and scored on a two-out RBI single from Dylan Jasso in the second. Three consecutive singles plated another run in the third. In the fourth, Brendan Jones led off with a single, and following another error and a walk, Lewis delivered a three-run double to extend the lead to 6-0.

Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado was charged with six runs, but only one was earned, on eight hits over 3.1 innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Trash Pandas were held in check through four innings by Pensacola starter Jacob Miller before breaking through in the fifth. Raudi Rodriguez reached on an error and moved to third on a Matthew Lugo single. Nick Rodriguez got Rocket City on the board with a sacrifice fly, and Harold Coll followed with an RBI double to make it 6-2. J.J. D'Orazio and Wade Meckler added consecutive singles, with Meckler driving in Coll to cut the deficit to 6-3. With the bases loaded, reliever Kade Bragg (L, 1-1) entered and escaped further damage thanks to a diving catch in left field by Brendan Jones that saved three runs.

Lugo led off the sixth with a triple and later scored on a Nick Rodriguez groundout, trimming the deficit to 6-4.

The seventh inning proved to be the turning point. Gustavo Campero opened the frame with a single, and Tucker Flint followed with a walk. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch and a strikeout recorded the second out, Lugo was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Nick Rodriguez then delivered a three-run triple into the right-center gap to give Rocket City a 7-6 lead. Another wild pitch allowed Rodriguez to score, pushing the advantage to 8-6.

The bullpen was outstanding again for Rocket City. Lucas Mahlstedt (W, 1-0) earned his first win of the season with a season-high 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while walking none and striking out two. Efrain Contreras (H, 1) added a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts, and Kenyon Yovan (S, 3) recorded his second consecutive save to seal the victory. They combined to retire nine of the final 10 Blue Wahoos hitters to close out the game.

The Trash Pandas added an insurance run in the ninth when Campero launched his fourth home run of the season down the right-field line.

The comeback marked Rocket City's first win when trailing by six runs since April 5, 2025, when Denzer Guzman hit a walk-off three-run homer in an 8-6 victory over Chattanooga at Toyota Field.

At the plate, Nick Rodriguez finished 1-for-3 with five RBIs and extended his on-base streak to 14 games. Lugo went 2-for-4 and scored three runs, while Campero reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, a walk, and an RBI. Raudi Rodriguez drew a walk in the ninth to extend his Southern League-leading on-base streak to 19 games.

The Trash Pandas continue their longest road trip of the season on Wednesday morning with game two of a six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am and Rocket City will start RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-1, 4.85) opposite RHP Alex Williams (0-3, 8.27) for the Blue Wahoos. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts, May 19-24. Highlighting the homestand is Halloween Night and Fireworks on Friday, May 22, and Harry Potter Weekend, May 23-24.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2.







Southern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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