Big Ol' Ballpark Fair Returns to Toyota Field this Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have partnered with Kissel Entertainment to bring back the seventh annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair, set for Thursday, May 7, through Sunday, May 17, in the Toyota Field parking lot. The Fair will be closed on Monday, May 11.

As in previous years, the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair will transform Toyota Field into a full-scale carnival experience, featuring a wide variety of rides, games, and entertainment for all ages. Attractions include roller coasters, a Ferris wheel, carousels, a tilt-a-whirl, and more, along with dozens of classic carnival games and unique entertainment options.

New in 2026, guests can enjoy a Big Top Circus, adding an exciting new element to this Year's lineup. Attendees can also indulge in a wide selection of fair favorites, including fried Oreos, chicken on a stick, cotton candy, and other food and beverage offerings.

The Fair will be open Tuesday through Friday beginning at 5 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays starting at 3 pm. Admission is $10 per night, with parking at Toyota Field available for $5. Ride armbands, which include unlimited rides, are $35 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and $30 Tuesday through Thursday.

Discounted ride armbands are available online for $25 (a $5 savings) if purchased before midnight on Wednesday, May 6. Guests can also purchase a limited number of VIP passes for $20 per day, per person, which provide shorter wait times for rides. Additional discounts on armbands are available through Wednesday, May 14. For more information, including combo ticket options and promotions, visit kisselentertainment.com

Throughout the week, fans can take advantage of several special promotions:

Students Day (Tuesday, May 12): Free Admission for students of all ages, from elementary school through college

BOGO Night (Wednesday, May 13): Buy one, get one free ride armbands (both guests must be present at purchase)

Comic Con Day (Thursday, May 14): $5 off ride armbands with coupon (just $20)







Southern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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