Pandas Lasso 7-5 Win over Smokies Behind Big Fifth

Published on May 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Gustavo Campero went 3-for-4, and Kyren Paris drove in two runs as the Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-14) defeated the Knoxville Smokies (12-14), 7-5, on Saturday night in front of 6,352 fans at Toyota Field. With the win, Rocket City took a 3-2 series lead and will look to secure the series in Sunday's finale.

The Trash Pandas scratched across a run in a chaotic first inning that featured a hit, three walks, a pickoff, a wild pitch, and a passed ball. Campero opened the frame with a single before being picked off by Smokies starter Tyler Schlaffer. Paris and Raudi Rodriguez followed with walks, and after a strikeout, Schlaffer issued another free pass to Matthew Lugo. Paris came home on a passed ball to give Rocket City a 1-0 lead, as Schlaffer needed 29 pitches to get through the inning.

Knoxville answered immediately in the second when Andy Garriola launched a two-run home run, his second of the series, to put the Smokies ahead 2-1. Garriola struck again in the fourth with a solo shot-his seventh homer of the season-to extend the lead to 3-1.

Rocket City responded with a five-run fifth inning, continuing a season-long trend of big frames. Mac McCroskey and Campero led off with consecutive hits-before Paris delivered a two-run single to tie the game at 3-3 against reliever Jace Beck (L, 2-1). Beck then walked Raudi Rodriguez, and Tucker Flint reached on a fielder's choice with the infield drawn in. Paris scored on the play, and Rodriguez also crossed the plate on a throwing error by second baseman Alex Madera to give the Pandas the lead. With two outs, Nick Rodriguez added a double to right-center, scoring Flint to cap the inning and make it 6-3.

Trash Pandas starter Ryan Costeiu turned in his second straight solid outing, going 5.2 innings while allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and a season-high seven strikeouts. The Smokies picked up a run in the sixth on a double by Jeferson Rojas before Camden Minacci (H, 1) entered to end the inning with Rocket City ahead 6-4.

The Pandas answered right back in the bottom of the sixth. After loading the bases with three singles, Raudi Rodriguez delivered an RBI single to score Josh Crouch and push the lead to 7-4.

Minacci worked 2.0 innings of one-run relief, striking out two. His lone run allowed came in the eighth on an RBI double by Ethan Hearn that scored Jordan Nwogu. Andy Garriola was thrown out at the plate on the play following a relay from right fielder Matthew Lugo. The benches briefly cleared after the play, but no ejections were issued.

Kenyon Yovan (S, 2) closed out the win with 1.1 scoreless innings, needing just 16 pitches to secure his second save.

Raudi Rodriguez extended his on-base streak to 17 games-the longest active streak in the Southern League-reaching safely in three of four plate appearances while finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks, and a run scored. Nick Rodriguez went 1-for-4 and pushed his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will wrap up the series on Sunday at Toyota Field with a 2:35 pm first pitch. Rocket City will start RHP Austin Gordon (1-1, 5.73) opposite RHP Nick Dean (2-1, 6.46)) for the Smokies. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, Bally Sports Live, https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fMiLB.tv&c=E,1,Yt1cFYZUyz1dzyi991yhhjwGbCf03eCdFO1xlLXY5nSsYZaypIV298re9MxboYKUdA6FScTZcTqp2_lyuMRjNmP4PkM4SuVuVgmzvRZNud7u&typo=1, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2, and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.







Southern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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