Miller and O'Rae Tally 3-Hit Nights in Shuckers 7-4 Loss to Clingstones

Published on May 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers catcher Darrien Miller crosses home plate

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers catcher Darrien Miller crosses home plate(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Darrien Miller and Dylan O'Rae each collected three hits on the evening as the Biloxi Shuckers fell late to the Columbus Clingstones on Tuesday night 7-4. The Shuckers have lost six straight games.

Jordan Groshans got the first Columbus run across with his second double of the season in the first, then grounded into a double play in the third which brought home Lizandro Espinoza. In the fifth, Mike Boeve, who turned 24-years-old today, tied the game at two with an RBI-single. In the sixth, Dasan Brown stole second base before coming all the way around to score on multiple fielding errors by the Clingstones to give Biloxi its first lead. A Jordan Groshans RBI-triple tied the game in the eighth, and Archer Brookman brought Columbus right back in front with a base knock to make it 4-3. Darrien Miller then led off the home half with his fourth homer of the season off the bat at 103 mph with a distance of 392 feet. That marks Miller's third homer in his last three starts. The Clingstones climbed back in the lead in the top of the ninth with a Luke Waddell RBI-hit and an Adam Zebrowski 2-RBI knock for a three run frame.

Miller and O'Rae's trio of hits each compiled each of the multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Mike Boeve drove in a pair of runs for his third game with multiple-RBIs this season.

Tanner Gillis (2.0ip, 0h, 0r, 3k) got the only shutout performance out of the Biloxi bullpen.

Ryan Bourassa was given the win, while Sam Garcia (0-1) took the loss and Blane Abeyta booked his second save.

The Shuckers continue their series against the Clingstones on Wednesday evening. Jaron DeBerry (2-2, 5.12) gets the nod on the bump for Biloxi and is set to duel against Jack Dashwood (1-0, 5.74) for Columbus. The Shuckers will host the team's first Bark in the Park game, where fans can bring their favorite four-legged friends to the game. Pups and their owners can hang out in designated dog-friendly sections 117 and 119 throughout the ballpark. It's also Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved

Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a Business Person Lunch Special with a $18 ticket that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season. First pitch for game two of six is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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