Winning Streak Ends at Four for Trash Pandas After 9-4 Loss to Barons

Published on May 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-19) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night with a 9-4 loss to the Birmingham Barons (15-22) at Regions Field. Birmingham scored six runs in the third inning to take control of the game and snap Rocket City's streak that began on Sunday in Pensacola. Despite the loss, the Trash Pandas remain 3.0 games back in the Southern League North Division standings after both Knoxville and Chattanooga also fell on Friday.

Rocket City jumped out to an early lead for the second straight night by capitalizing on walks. Matthew Lugo drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, Cole Fontenelle followed with a single, and David Calabrese walked to load the bases. Josh Crouch lifted a sacrifice fly - the Trash Pandas' fourth in two games - to score Lugo and make it 1-0. Mac McCroskey then hit a slow roller down the third base line that was misplayed by Alec Makarawicz, allowing Fontenelle to score for a 2-0 advantage.

After Trash Pandas starter Austin Gordon (L, 1-4) opened the game with a 1-2-3 first inning and two strikeouts, Birmingham answered in the second. Anthony DePino led off the inning with a towering home run to center field. Andy Weber and Jacob Burke followed with singles before Drake Logan tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single.

The Barons broke the game open in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate. Gordon walked the first two hitters of the frame and then hit DePino with a pitch to load the bases. Weber and Burke delivered back-to-back RBI singles to give Birmingham a 4-2 lead before catcher Calvin Harris capped the inning with his first career grand slam into the back of the right field bullpen, extending the lead to 8-2.

Gordon, making his team-leading eighth start, allowed eight earned runs on seven hits over 3.0 innings while walking two and striking out three in suffering his third straight loss.

Rocket City battled back in the middle innings. After Gustavo Campero opened the sixth with a single, Raudi Rodriguez launched a two-run homer into the Trash Pandas bullpen in left field. The blast was Rodriguez's fourth home run of the season and first since April 22, trimming the deficit to 8-4. Rodriguez finished 3-for-5 at the plate.

The Trash Pandas bullpen continued its strong month of May, with Efrain Contreras and Carlos Espinosa covering the final six innings. Contreras struck out five and walked none over 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Espinosa followed by allowing one run on two hits over the final 3.0 innings, also striking out five without issuing a walk.

Campero added his 11th multi-hit game of the season and third of the week, finishing 2-for-5 with his Southern League-leading 32nd run scored. He is now 8-for-17 in the series.

Luke Bell (W, 1-0) earned the win out of the Birmingham bullpen with 2.0 scoreless innings. Rocket City stranded 10 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Barons on Saturday evening at Regions Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm. Rocket City will start RHP Joel Hurtado (2-1, 3.99) against RHP Dylan Cumming (0-1, 5.60) for the Barons. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fMiLB.tv&c=E,1,7kq8Jnq6gzOd40idcuFPBoc37d3biuqd84OkIWu9zfKXGajXjNjnd9_Tf1So81FvyvqN7WP-tD0CN2jxchDlslmGM2ar7G6dy24QDPEIPg,,&typo=1 and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2ftrashpandasgroups.com&c=E,1,ab59sUM4X8ZqCzTzhLMzwu3KMk9AO6ATQegmK_itJoIgzY_IZpfwBHmLAgpTGYVuMFKZyiLugbAZf4Nhh5FnrmlD8oLvEWp_9Wq88gO9p_tB1RDrxUBp2RGL&typo=1 or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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