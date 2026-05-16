Clingstones Rally Late to Walk off Smokies, 6-5

Published on May 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (18-18) battled back in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off the Knoxville Smokies (20-17), 6-5, on Friday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Knoxville struck in the first inning for the fourth straight game this series as Karson Simas scored on an error to give the Smokies an early 1-0 lead. Columbus answered immediately in the bottom half with an RBI single from David McCabe that scored Patrick Clohisy to tie the game.

The Clingstones added three more runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Clohisy and a sacrifice fly from Luke Waddell to take a 4-1 lead. Knoxville answered in the fifth inning as Carter Trice (6) launched a three-run homer to even the game at 4-4.

The game remained tied into the ninth inning against Knoxville reliever Mariano Santy. Jordan Groshans opened the inning with a bloop double into shallow right field before Adam Zebrowski drew a walk. Ambioris Tavarez and Lizandro Espinoza entered as pinch runners and advanced into scoring position on an Archer Brookman sacrifice bunt.

With runners on second and third, Ethan Workinger lined a single into left field to score both runners and secure the walk-off victory for Columbus.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI) paced the Columbus offense with his second multi-double game of the season. Workinger (1-for-3, 2 RBI) delivered the walk-off hit in the ninth inning. The pitching staff of Julio Robaina, Ryan Bourassa, LJ McDonough, and Blayne Abeyta combined for 11 strikeouts against Knoxville.

Notable: Workinger's walk-off single marked the fifth walk-off win in Clingstones history and the second this season following Adam Zebrowski's walk-off home run on April 19 vs. Biloxi. Columbus has now gone consecutive games without a home run for just the second time this season, with the first occurring April 22-23 at Birmingham.

Next Home Game (Saturday, May 16): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 6:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Garrett Baumann (2-3, 7.26 ERA) starts for Columbus against RHP Tyler Schlaffer (0-3, 6.63 ERA) for Knoxville. Radio Broadcast: 5:55 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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