Columbus Drop Series Opener to Knoxville, 8-2

Published on May 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (16-17) dropped the series opener to the Knoxville Smokies (19-15), 8-2, on Tuesday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Karson Simas (4) wasted no time for Knoxville, launching a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game to give the Smokies an early lead. Columbus answered in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from David McCabe that plated the first of two Clingstones runs. Knoxville added runs in each of the next two innings, including a solo home run from Alex Ramirez (2) in the second inning.

The Clingstones got one run back in the third on an RBI single from Lizandro Espinoza, but Knoxville added another run in the eighth on a solo home run from Andy Garriola (8) before breaking the game open with four runs in the ninth inning. Columbus stranded a runner at first in the bottom half as Knoxville secured the opener.

Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-4, RBI) collected his Southern League-leading 28th RBI of the season. Espinoza (1-for-3, RBI) drove in the second Columbus run. LJ McDonough tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out four.

Notable: Cal Conley extended his on-base streak to 21G, the longest active streak on the club and the fourth 20+ game on-base streak in Clingstones history. Columbus was held without a home run for just the 10th time this season and falls to 4-6 in those games. The Clingstones were held under six runs for only the second time in May.

Next Home Game (Wednesday, May 13): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.