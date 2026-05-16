Barons Break Slump, Birmingham Bat's Roar to Life in 9-4 Victory Over Rocket City

Published on May 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- The Birmingham Barons bats came alive as they won 9-4 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 5,483 at Regions Field on Friday night. With the win, the Barons snap their seven-game losing streak and get their first win in the six-game series against Rocket City.

The Barons (15-22) scored six runs in the third inning and broke open the game. The Barons bullpen had a solid night, giving up only two runs over the last five innings.

Starting pitcher Connor McCullough pitched four innings, giving up four hits, two runs, one earned run, two walks with five strikeouts. Jarold Rosado pitched one inning, giving up two hits, two earned runs, a walk with a strikeout. Luke Bell (1-0, 6.75) gets the win in relief. He went two innings, giving up only one hit with two strikeouts. Jacob Heatherly went two innings, giving up one hit and two walks with three strikeouts.

Rocket City (19-18) scored first in the game in the top of the second inning. A Josh Crouch sacrifice fly, and a Barons fielding error pushed across another Rocket City run and the Trash Pandas an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Anthony DePino's home run and Drake Logan's RBI single tied the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, Colby Shelton walked. Alec Makarewicz walked, and DePino was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Andy Weber singled, scoring Shelton. Jacob Burke followed with a single, scoring Makarewicz. Calvin Harris then hits a grand slam over the right field fence to give the Barons an 8-2 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, Raudi Rodriguez hits a home run over the left field fence to cut the Barons lead to 8-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Makarewicz doubled off the left field wall. Weber grounds out but moves Makarewicz to third base. Burke hit an infield single, scoring Makarewicz, and the Barons led 9-4.

For the Barons, Burke had three hits, two RBI, and a run scored. Weber had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. DePino had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Harris had the huge grand slam in the Barons win.

Up next, the Barons will send RHP Dylan Cumming (0-1, 5.40) to the mound against Trash Pandas RHP Joel Hurtado (2-1, 3.99) on Saturday for a 6:30 pm first pitch.







Southern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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