Knoxville Gets to Barons' Pen in Loss

Published on May 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The Birmingham Barons had a 2-0 lead through six innings, but fell 7-2 to the Knoxville Smokies before 4,058 at Covenant Health Park on Sunday afternoon. The Barons bullpen gave up seven runs in two innings as the Barons dropped their fourth straight game to Knoxville.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cumming threw a gem through six innings. The right-hander only gave up one hit, no runs, two walks with two strikeouts. Jarold Rosado (2-3, 13.50) gets the loss. He didn't record an out, giving up two hits, two walks, and four earned runs. Luke Bell pitched one inning, giving up four hits, three earned runs, no walks with two strikeouts. The Barons gave up seven runs in the seventh inning. Jairo Iriarte pitched 1.0 inning and got two strikeouts. Iriarte leads the bullpen with a 2.30 ERA in 11 games this season.

In the top of the sixth inning, with two outs, Samule Zavala singled and stole second base. Alec Makarewicz doubled to left field, scoring Zavala. The Barons took the 1-0 lead. Burke reached on a fielding error, scoring Makarewicz. The Barons led 2-0.

The Smokies scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a grand slam by Carter Trice, and Knoxville led 4-2. The Smokies scored three more runs to take a 7-2 lead.

For the Barons, Jordan Sprinkle had three hits and a stolen base. Makarewicz had the double, an RBI, and a run scored.







Southern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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