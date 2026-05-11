Trash Pandas Clinch Series Behind One-Hit Gem

Published on May 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (16-17) clinched their second series victory of the season on Sunday, defeating the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-18) 2-1 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Rocket City won four of six games in the series behind a dominant pitching performance, as Joel Hurtado (W, 2-1), Lucas Mahlstedt, Camden Minacci, and Luke Murphy combined to allow a season-low one hit. At the plate, Gustavo Campero paced the offense by going 2-for-3, scoring the first run of the game and driving in the second.

The Trash Pandas wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with the first three hitters reaching safely in the top of the first inning. David Calabrese drew a leadoff walk, Kyren Paris followed with a single, and Campero lined an RBI single to give Rocket City a 1-0 lead.

That proved to be the only run allowed by Pensacola starter Luis Moreno (L, 0-2), who worked 5.0 innings and surrendered one run in the loss.

Rocket City added another run in the sixth inning with Campero again in the middle of the action. The outfielder ripped a one-out single to center field, and two batters later Matthew Lugo sliced a two-out double down the right field line to score Campero and extend the lead to 2-0.

That was more than enough support for Rocket City's resurgent pitching staff. Hurtado was outstanding, carrying a no-hit bid into the seventh inning while facing just one batter over the minimum through six frames. The right-hander became only the second Trash Pandas starter this season to work into the seventh inning.

Pensacola finally broke through in the seventh after Ryan Ignoffo drew a leadoff walk against Hurtado. Trash Pandas manager Joe Kruzel turned to the bullpen, bringing in Mahlstedt, who induced a groundout and a pop out before Cristian Hernández lined a two-out RBI single into center field. The hit scored Ignoffo and ended both the no-hit bid and shutout attempt in one swing.

The Rocket City bullpen continued its dominant stretch from there. Mahlstedt finished the seventh, allowing the inherited runner to score while surrendering the Blue Wahoos' lone hit and striking out one over 1.0 inning. Minacci made his league-leading 12th appearance and tossed a perfect eighth inning with one strikeout. In the ninth, Murphy (S, 4) recorded his fifth consecutive scoreless outing with a clean inning to seal the victory.

Over the six-game series in Pensacola, the Trash Pandas bullpen allowed just one unearned run across 21.1 innings while earning three saves, striking out 18, and walking eight. Over the last 12 games, Rocket City relievers own a Double-A best 2.03 ERA and are 5-for-5 in save opportunities.

Nick Rodriguez extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a walk, the second-longest active streak in the Southern League. Paris finished 1-for-4 and has now hit safely in four straight games while reaching base in all nine games since joining the Trash Pandas last week.

Following the series win, Rocket City heads north to Birmingham for the second leg of its two-week, 12-game road trip after an off day Monday. The Trash Pandas open a six-game series against the Barons on Tuesday night at Regions Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm. Rocket City will start RHP Jose Gonzalez (2-1, 4.22) against a Birmingham starter to be announced. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.







Southern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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