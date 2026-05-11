Biscuits Walk off Lookouts 7-6 Behind Kenny Piper's Two-Homer Day

Published on May 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits catcher Kenny Piper at bat(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erased a four-run deficit with five runs over the final two innings, capped by a walk-off three-run homer from Kenny Piper, to stun the Chattanooga Lookouts 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park.

Chattanooga (21-12) jumped ahead immediately when Carlos Jorge opened the game with a solo home run to right field against Montgomery starter Santiago Suarez.

The Lookouts extended the lead in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Diego Omana that scored Dominic Pitelli and Trey Faltine to make it 3-0.

Montgomery (17-16) answered in the bottom half. After Will Simpson doubled and Piper followed with a two-run homer to left field, the Biscuits cut the deficit to 3-2.

Chattanooga responded again in the sixth inning when Austin Hendrick launched a two-run homer to right field, extending the advantage to 5-2. The Lookouts added another run in the seventh on an RBI single from Jorge that plated Faltine for a 6-2 lead.

The Biscuits began their comeback in the eighth inning. With one out, Brayden Taylor crushed a two-run homer to right field, scoring Xavier Isaac and trimming the deficit to 6-4.

Montgomery completed the rally in dramatic fashion in the ninth. Simpson singled and Isaac followed with a base hit before Piper delivered a walk-off three-run homer to left field with two outs, giving the Biscuits a 7-6 victory.

Piper finished 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. Taylor added a two-run homer in the eighth, while Isaac and Ryan Spikes each recorded two hits.

Suarez allowed just one run over 4.0 innings in his start, striking out three. Roel Garcia III surrendered four runs across 2.0 innings, while Tommy McCollum (2-1) earned the win after a scoreless ninth inning.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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