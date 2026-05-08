Palisch, Pen Lift Barons over Smokies

Published on May 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - Starting pitcher Jake Palisch goes six strong innings as the Birmingham Barons win 4-1 over the Knoxville Smokies before 3,404 at Covenant Health Park on Thursday night. Palisch (1-2, 4.50) goes six strong innings, giving up only five hits, one earned run, one walk with two strikeouts.

The Barons (14-15) bullpen pitched three scoreless innings. Jarold Rosado pitched the seventh inning, giving up a walk with a strikeout. Jonathan Clark pitched the eighth inning, giving up a walk with a strikeout. Jairo Iriarte pitched the ninth, getting his first save of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander gets a strikeout, throwing a 1-2-3 inning.

The Smokies (14-15) scored first in the game on an Owen Ayers home run to center field. The Smokies led 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

In the top of the third inning with two outs, Samuel Zavala singled. Jacob Burke tripled on a line drive to center field. Zavala scored, and the Barons tied the game at 1-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Burke singled, stole second, and third base. Andy Weber walks and steals second base. Jeral Perez reached on a missed catch error by the Smokies first baseman. Burke scored on the play, and the Barons took a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Perez walked. Calvin Harris walked. Jorge Corona singled to load the bases. Jordan Sprinkle hits a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Jason Matthews, who had pinch-run for Perez. The Barons led 3-1. Burke singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Harris, and the Barons led 4-1.

For the Barons, Burke had three hits, two RBI, a run scored, and two stolen bases. For the season, the speedy outfielder is hitting at a .407 clip.







Southern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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