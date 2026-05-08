Trash Pandas Log 13 Hits in 7-3 Win to Reach .500

Published on May 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-15) reached the .500 mark for the first time since April 7 on Thursday night, winning their third straight game with a 7-3 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-17) at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Rocket City pounded out 13 hits in the win, and the Southern League's top-scoring offense has now scored 17 runs over the last two games. Through 30 games, the Trash Pandas are averaging 5.9 runs per game, the third-highest scoring pace in the Southern League since 2005.

Pensacola starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr struggled with command early, walking four batters over the first two innings. He escaped the first inning unscathed, but Rocket City broke through in the second. Raudi Rodriguez extended the Southern League's longest active on-base streak to 21 games with a leadoff double. Nick Rodriguez followed later in the inning with a one-out walk to extend his own on-base streak to 16 games, and David Calabrese reached on an infield single to load the bases. Wade Meckler then reached on an error by Blue Wahoos shortstop Payton Green, allowing both Rodriguez runners to score for a 2-0 Trash Pandas lead.

Pensacola answered in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ian Lewis Jr. tied the game with a two-run home run, and later in the frame Green doubled with two outs before Ryan Ignoffo dumped a bloop single into shallow right field to score the go-ahead run and give the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 advantage.

The lead was short-lived. Rocket City immediately responded in the top of the fifth with back-to-back singles from Kyren Paris and Gustavo Campero, ending Ortiz-Mayr'(Bs night. Raudi Rodriguez followed with an RBI groundout to tie the game at 3-3.

Trash Pandas starter Bryce Osmond battled through 5.0 innings and did not factor into the decision. The right-hander allowed three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three.

Rocket City grabbed the lead for good in the seventh inning thanks to Matthew Lugo's first home run of the season. Following a walk by Raudi Rodriguez, Lugo launched a two-run homer to put the Trash Pandas ahead 5-3.

The Pandas added insurance in the eighth inning after Tucker Flint and Raudi Rodriguez singled back-to-back with one out. Rodriguez then stole second base before Nick Rodriguez lined a two-run single through the left side of the infield, extending the lead to 7-3.

The red-hot Rocket City bullpen handled the rest. Camden Minacci (W, 1-2), Leonard Garcia (H, 5), and Luke Murphy (S, 3) combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out four. Over the last 21 innings, the Trash Pandas bullpen has surrendered only one run. Over the last five games, Rocket City relievers lead all of Double-A with a 0.47 ERA, recording three saves with 17 strikeouts against eight walks.

Raudi Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored while extending his on-base streak, and he now ranks second in the Southern League with 25 runs scored. Paris, Harold Coll, and David Calabrese each added two hits as Rocket City drew six walks in addition to its 13-hit attack. The Trash Pandas stranded 13 runners on base, however, finishing 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

The Trash Pandas continue their longest road trip of the season on Friday night with game four of the six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm as Rocket City sends RHP Ryan Costeiu (3-1, 6.75) to the mound against Pensacola RHP Brandon White (1-1, 4.66). The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.







Southern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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