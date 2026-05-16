Coley II's Grand Slam Spotlights Shuckers' Extra-Innings Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Mark Coley II at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Mark Coley II at bat(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Mark Coley II collected for his first home run of the season with an 11th inning grand slam to secure a 9-7 extra-innings win for the Biloxi Shuckers over the Montgomery Biscuits at DABOS Park on Friday night. The 395 foot, 106 mph bases-clearing blast was Coley II's second grand slam of his pro career.

The Shuckers started with their backs against the wall, after the Biscuits broke the seal on the ballgame in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run for Xavier Issac. Biloxi chipped away at the early deficit, with a Darrien Miller sacrifice fly in the second. Then in the third, a Jesus Made RBI-double and Blake Burke RBI-groundout gave the Shuckers a 3-2 lead. Kamren James drove in a run with a double in the fourth to deadlock the game at three apiece. Montgomery got its lead back in the seventh with a two-out, 2-RBI double for Jader Adeinamo to make it 5-3. Biloxi bounced back in the eighth tying the contest on a two-base error by Will Simpson to score Blake Burke and Damon Keith. The two teams were held scoreless for the next two innings, before the aforementioned Mark Coley II hit a grand slam to cap off a four-run 11th inning. The Bicuits got two runs back in the home half, with an RBI-groundout by Jhon Diaz and a solo homer from Kamren James.

Coley II's (3-for-5) 4-RBI contest led the way, with Darrien Miller also driving in two runs. Coley II also had a season-high three hits, with Dylan O'Rae (2-for-6), Blake Burke (2-for-5) and Mike Boeve (2-for-5) also breaking through with multiple hits.

The Shuckers pitching staff was stellar, with the starter Brett Wichrowski tying his career-high with seven strikeouts. Stiven Cruz (1.1ip, 0r) and Mark Manfredi Sr. (2.0ip, 0r, 4k) also kept the Biscuits offense in check with shutout performances in the late innings.

Manfredi Sr. (3-0) was awarded his third win, with Owen Wild being on the downside of his third loss. It was also Biloxi's third win in extra-innings this season.

The Shuckers secured a series split with the Biscuits and are back in action on Saturday night. Bishop Letson (0-3, 6.75) toes the bump for Biloxi against Santiago Suarez (1-1, 5.70) for Montgomery. First pitch of the penultimate game of six is slated for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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