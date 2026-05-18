Mudbugs Make Return, SpongeBob Night, Headline Shuckers Homestand with Barons

Published on May 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers welcome the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) to Keesler Federal Park for the fourth homestand of the season, beginning on Tuesday, May 19. The series marks the only visit the Barons will make to Biloxi in 2026. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: PULLED PORK TACOS (SERVED AT BILOXI BREEZE TACO STAND)

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans for the game will also receive a Strike Out the Stroke T-shirt presented by Memorial Health. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a Business Person Lunch Special with a $18 ticket that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season.

THURSDAY, MAY 21, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Rick Kosman at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance. Make sure to arrive early, as Keesler Federal Park will host the Special Olympics Torch Run Kickoff as part of Special Olympics Night.

FRIDAY, MAY 22, 6:35 p.m.

It's the fourth Friday Fireworks of the season, presented by Island View Casino Resort, with fireworks beginning following the final out. The Shuckers will recognize groups for Girl Scout Night and Military Appreciation Night. It's also Top Gun Night, with a jumpsuit cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! The team will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund.

SATURDAY, MAY 23, 6:05 p.m.

The Biloxi Mudbugs alternate identity make their return for the second time this season, complete with speciality hats and jerseys! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Mudbugs-themed bucket hat presented by the Beau Rivage. Speciality food items include a Crawfish Etoufee Sausage Dog (Aw Shucks), Crawfish Etouffee Balls (Lighthouse), Crawfish Mac N Cheese (Catch of the Game) and a Crawfish Poboy (Lighthouse). It is also Educator Appreciation Night.

SUNDAY, MAY 24, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers finish their homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick with a special appearance from SpongeBob with meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game at the ballpark. Fans can purchase a meet-and-greet time slot HERE. The Shuckers will wear specialty-SpongeBob jerseys for the game, which will be available for auction after the game All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 18, 2026

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