Biscuits Fall on Wednesday Night to Shuckers, 11-3

Published on May 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Austin Overn of the Montgomery Biscuits receives congratulations in the dugout

(Montgomery Biscuits) Austin Overn of the Montgomery Biscuits receives congratulations in the dugout(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits fell behind early and could not recover in an 11-3 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night at DABOS Park.

Biloxi (16-18) struck first in the second inning when Matthew Wood plated Mike Boeve with a groundout to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead.

The Shuckers added three more runs in the third inning. Damon Keith brought home Dylan O'Rae with an RBI single before Boeve followed with a two-run single to center field, extending the lead to 4-0.

Montgomery (17-18) answered in the bottom half behind Austin Overn, who launched a two-run homer to right field to score Jhon Diaz and cut the deficit to 4-2. Overn finished the night 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI, marking the second four-hit game of the year for a Biscuits batter.

Biloxi pushed the advantage to 5-2 in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Blake Burke.

The game broke open in the sixth inning as the Shuckers scored four times. Dasan Brown reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Eduardo Garcia before two balks by Montgomery pitching allowed another run to score. Dylan O'Rae added a sacrifice fly and Jesús Made drove in another run with a groundout to make it 9-2.

Overn provided another highlight in the seventh inning with an inside-the-park solo home run down the right-field line, trimming the deficit to 9-3.

Biloxi added insurance in the eighth and ninth innings, including a solo homer by Wood and a sacrifice fly from Garcia.

Montgomery collected nine hits in the loss, with Brayden Taylor adding two hits and Jadher Areinamo doubling. The Biscuits, however, went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base.

Garrett Edwards (0-4) took the loss after allowing five runs, two earned, over 5.0 innings. Edwards struck out two while working through defensive miscues behind him.

Biloxi starter Manuel Rodriguez (3-2) earned the win after allowing two runs over 5.0 innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 13, 2026

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