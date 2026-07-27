Trash Pandas Fall in 10 Innings, 6-5, Split Series with Smokies

Published on July 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-14, 48-47) fell 6-5 in 10 innings to the Knoxville Smokies (14-13, 52-44) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field, settling for a split of the six-game series. The loss dropped Rocket City to 1-5 in extra-inning games this season and left Knoxville one game ahead of the Trash Pandas in the Southern League North Division standings. Five of the six games in the series were decided by one run.

Making his second start of the series, Ryan Costeiu rebounded on Sunday from a tough outing on Tuesday. The right-hander allowed just one run on four hits over 5.0 innings, striking out six without issuing a walk. The lone run came in the second inning when Ariel Armas connected on a solo home run to left-center.

Rocket City backed Costeiu with its first lead of the afternoon in the fourth inning. Tucker Flint opened the frame by getting hit by a Kevin Valdez pitch before Caleb Bartolero launched a two-run home run to left-center, his fourth of the season, to put the Trash Pandas in front 2-1.

Costeiu departed after five innings, and Knoxville answered in the sixth. Lucas Knowles retired the first batter before the next four Smokies reached safely. Andy Garriola started the rally with a double and scored the tying run on Carter Trice's RBI single. Ariel Armas followed with a walk before Edgar Alvarez lined a two-run double to right. A throwing error on the play allowed Armas to score, giving the Smokies a 4-2 lead.

Valdez held the Trash Pandas to two runs over 5.0 innings before turning the game over to the Knoxville bullpen. Tyler Schlaffer worked through traffic in the sixth and seventh, throwing 46 pitches over 2.0 scoreless innings while striking out four.

Rocket City capitalized on Knoxville's miscues to pull even in the eighth. Jake Munroe drew a leadoff walk before Flint dropped down a bunt single. Pitcher Marino Santy threw wildly to first, moving both runners into scoring position. Bartolero followed with a ground ball that second baseman Alex Madera misplayed, allowing Munroe to score and cut the deficit to 4-3. J.J. D'Orazio then capped a lengthy at-bat with an RBI single to left, scoring Flint with the tying run.

Camden Minacci kept the game tied by retiring all six batters he faced across the seventh and eighth innings, striking out three. The scoreless outing extended his streak without allowing an earned run to 11 appearances, spanning 13.0 innings since May 7.

Luke Murphy (L, 2-1) entered in the ninth and worked around a leadoff single by inducing an inning-ending double play. Rocket City, however, went down in order in the bottom half against Knoxville reliever Luke Little (W, 3-0), sending the game to extra innings.

Playing in just its sixth extra-inning game of the season, the Trash Pandas watched Knoxville strike first in the 10th. Automatic runner Karson Simas stole third before Murphy recorded a strikeout and a flyout. With two outs, Cubs top prospect Jefferson Rojas launched a two-run home run to left-center, putting the Smokies ahead 6-4.

Rocket City made one last push in the bottom of the inning. Automatic runner Raudi Rodriguez advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Jake Munroe's groundout to trim the deficit to one. Jacob Wallace (S, 1) then walked Jake Thompson with two outs before striking out Juan Flores to secure Knoxville's 6-5 victory.

Munroe extended his on-base streak to 16 games by reaching base twice and drove in his 16th RBI in 26 games with Rocket City. Bartolero drove in three runs with his fourth home run of the season, while D'Orazio recorded Rocket City's only multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Despite being limited to five hits, the Trash Pandas erased a two-run deficit in the eighth before falling in 10 innings.

The Trash Pandas have Monday off before opening a six-game road series against the Columbus Clingstones on Tuesday night at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 p.m. CT, with RHP Eybersson Polanco (4-5, 3.22) slated to start for Rocket City against a Columbus starter yet to be announced. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, or MLB.TV, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Upcoming Promotions at Toyota Field:

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday welcomes fans and their dogs to Toyota Field, with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Bookworm Night, presented by Marx Optical, plus Wine Wednesday featuring $5 select wines.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Grateful Dead Night featuring live music by Milltowne, Throwback Thursday with $3 domestic draft beers, and the first-ever postgame drone show at Toyota Field.

Friday, Aug. 7: You Are Not Alone Night followed by Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Space Night featuring specialty jerseys, a game-worn jersey auction, and Space Night Fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 9: PAW Patrol Day featuring a special appearance by Chase, a jersey auction, pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.







Southern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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