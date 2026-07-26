Burke Continues Tear at Erlanger Park with Stunning Sunday Performance

Published on July 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke(Biloxi Shuckers)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (52-40, 17-10) earned an extra-innings, 13-7, comeback win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (48-48, 11-16) at Erlanger Park on Sunday afternoon. The win was highlighted by nine runs over the final two innings, including go-ahead home runs from Andrew Fischer and Blake Burke, tying him with Wes Clarke for the second-most home runs in a season in franchise history. With the win, manager Mike Guerrero now sits at 1,497 career wins, three away from 1,500 in his career.

The Shuckers struck first with a two-run first inning, including a solo home run from Josiah Ragsdale and an RBI ground-run double from David Garcia. The Lookouts struck back with five unanswered runs, including solo home runs from Cam Collier in the second, Cade Hunter in the third and Yerlin Confidan in the fourth, making it 3-2. In the fifth, the Lookouts took a 5-2 lead on a two-RBI single from Alfredo Duno. The Shuckers struck back in the sixth with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, making it 5-3. In the seventh, Blake Burke made it 5-4 with a solo home run to right before Carter Graham answered for the Lookouts with a solo blast to left in the bottom of the inning. The Shuckers came back again in the ninth with an RBI single from Blake Burke and a two-run go-ahead home run from Andrew Fischer, making it 7-6. In the bottom of the ninth, Alfredo Duno tied the game at seven with an RBI single to center. In the tenth, the Shuckers jumped out to a 13-7 lead with an RBI single from Mike Boeve, an RBI fielder's choice from David Garcia, a sacrifice fly from Jesús Made and a three-run go-ahead home run from Blake Burke. Will Childers (1-0) earned the win while Will Cannon (0-5) took the loss.

Jesús Made (2-for-5), Blake Burke (3-for-6), Andrew Fischer (2-for-6), Mike Boeve (3-for-3) and Mark Coley II (2-for-5) each recorded multi-hit performances. During the 12-game season series against the Lookouts, the Shuckers lineup combined for 88 runs, 29 home runs and a .921 OPS. Blake Burke finished the series by going 9-for-21 with a double, 5 home runs and 11 RBI. During the season series, Burke went 13-for-26 with 3 doubles, 6 home runs and 18 RBI across 7 games. His 1.896 OPS is the highest single-season OPS against a Southern League opponent. Josiah Ragsdale also finished the week with 4 home runs, 3 stolen bases and 7 hits.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return to action on Tuesday against the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. in the opener. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans will also receive a Schooner's Baseball Card T-Shirt, presented by The Peoples Bank. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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