Game Info: July 25 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Gates 5:30 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, July 25, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-13, 47-46) vs. Knoxville Smokies (13-12, 51-43)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Nate Snead (2-5, 5.12) vs. RHP Brooks Caple (3-2, 3.44)

TV/Radio: ABTV (Angels Broadcast Television), WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Live, MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Saturday Fireworks: Stay after the game for a spectacular Fireworks Show over Toyota Field.

Christmas in July: Experience the magic of the holidays in the middle of summer with Santa, elves, and other holiday characters for photos from 5:00-6:30 pm behind Section 4 before capping the evening with Saturday Night Fireworks.

Snow Globe Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will take home an exclusive Trash Pandas Snow Globe, presented by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the perfect keepsake to celebrate Christmas in July at Toyota Field.

Backpack Drive: Help local students start the school year prepared by donating a new backpack upon entry to Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas Foundation is partnering with The Caring Link, a North Alabama nonprofit that provides resources and support to children and families in need.

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge throughout the homestand. New misting stations will also be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Eat Your Opponent Dog (All-Stars): Sink your teeth into the Windy City Dumpster Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with neon green relish, diced onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt, served in a collectible mini trash can with a Trash Pandas liner. Available at All-Stars.

Featured Homestand Cocktails:

Enjoy the Smokies Peach Punch and Slugger Smash throughout the homestand at the Rock Porch, along with Christmas in July specialty cocktails, including the Cranberry Margarita and Jingle Punch.

Upcoming Promotions:

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyota Field.

Panda Notes:

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue their six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies (2-2) on Saturday night at Toyota Field. The homestand continues a stretch of 18 home games in 21 days after the Trash Pandas went 6-6 during their 12-game homestand vs. Pensacola and Chattanooga from June 30-July 12.

PANDAS ON ABTV: Tonight's game marks the second of six Trash Pandas broadcasts to air this season on Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV), the Los Angeles Angels' regional television network. The remaining ABTV schedule includes games on August 6 and 8 vs. Birmingham and September 3 and 6 vs. Montgomery, featuring the Trash Pandas broadcast team of Josh Caray and Chris Harris.

COMEBACK FALLS SHORT: Rocket City erased a three-run deficit but fell 4-3 to Knoxville on Friday night despite Jake Munroe's first Double-A home run and a two-inning scoreless relief outing from Carlos Espinosa. The Trash Pandas were held to two hits as Smokies starter Luis Martinez-Gomez struck out 12, the most by an opposing pitcher against Rocket City since 2022, before Carter Trice's eighth-inning home run proved to be the difference.

STREAKING WITH JAKE: INF Jake Munroe is riding a 14-game on-base streak, batting .321 with a home run, five doubles, seven RBIs, five walks, and a .393 OBP. Munroe has reached base in 23 of 24 games since joining Rocket City on June 23, hitting .300 with one home run, seven doubles, 14 RBIs, 10 walks, and a .375 OBP.







Southern League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.