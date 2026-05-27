Angels Pitching Prospect Nate Snead Joins Trash Pandas

Published on May 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Los Angeles Angels announced the following roster move affecting the Rocket City Trash Pandas prior to Tuesday night's series opener against the Montgomery Biscuits at DABOS Park. RHP Nate Snead was transferred from High-A Tri-City to Rocket City. With the move, the Trash Pandas roster is back at the Southern League maximum of 28 players.

Snead, 22, entered 2026 ranked as the Los Angeles Angels' No. 19 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. The Angels selected Snead in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. So far this season for High-A Tri-City, he went 3-3 with a 2.80 ERA over seven starts while striking out 39 batters in 35.1 innings. His 39 strikeouts rank sixth among Angels farmhands.

Snead spent two seasons at Tennessee from 2024-25, helping the Volunteers capture the 2024 Men's College World Series Championship and pitching 1.2 innings in relief during the clinching Game 3 against Texas A&M. Over his collegiate career with Tennessee, Snead went 14-4 with a 3.67 ERA, 103 strikeouts, and 11 saves across 52 appearances, earning multiple national honors including Preseason First Team All-American recognition from Baseball America and a spot on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List in 2025. Before transferring to Tennessee, Snead pitched at Wichita State University, where he posted a 3.16 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 42.2 innings as a freshman. A native of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Snead also threw the first perfect game in South Milwaukee High School history and was a standout volleyball player.







Southern League Stories from May 26, 2026

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