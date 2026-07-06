Smokies Series Recap: Knoxville Smokies vs Columbus Clingstones

Published on July 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - In the first series of back-to-back homestands, Knoxville looked to carry their momentum from a dominant series in Birmingham back home for the first time in the second half.

Playing a struggling Columbus team, Knoxville was looking to get off to a historic start in the second half and Columbus would look to keep their postseason hopes alive with a turnaround series in Knoxville.

Game 1: Double Digits Again

After a bad loss in game six against the Barons last week, the Smokies got right back in the saddle in game one against the Clingstones. Connor Schultz started on the mound for the Smokies looking for his first win of the season while Brett Sears and his 0.52 ERA in away starts started on the mound for the Clingstones.

Columbus got to Schultz in the first inning to take an early lead. Patrick Clohisy drew a leadoff walk and turned it into a triple with a stolen base and a throwing error by catcher Owen Ayers. Big-leaguer Kyle Farmer drove Clohisy in with an RBI groundout. A couple batters later, Jordan Groshans blasted a home run over the left field wall to make it 2-0 Clingstones.

The Smokies answered immediately, with two outs and a runner on first, Alex Ramirez launched his own home run over the left field wall to tie the game at two.

Schultz settled in after the first inning. Pitching a season high six innings, Schultz allowed just two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Smokies provided all of the support Schultz could have wanted in his quest to earn his first win of the season. In the third inning, Ramirez drove in two more runs with a single to right to give the Smokies their first lead, 4-2.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Hayden Cantrelle hit a moonshot into the Modelo Watering Hole in right field for his first Double-A home run of the season to make it 5-2 in favor of the Smokies. Edgar Alvarez followed suit in the fifth inning with an RBI single to make it 6-2.

Even with a four run lead and their starter through six wonderful innings, the Smokies offense was not satisfied. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Smokies added three more runs on RBI hits from Ariel Armas, top prospect Jefferson Rojas, and Owen Ayers to make it 9-2 Smokies. Then in the seventh inning, Andy Garriola blasted a monster home run to left field, followed up a few batters later with a two-run error by the Clingstones' right fielder Dalton McIntyre to make it 12-2.

Columbus finally pushed another run across with an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth inning, but that was all they would manage against Tyler Santana and Kenyi Perez out of the bullpen as the Smokies took game one 12-3.

Game 2: Pitcher's Duel

Wednesday's game was a pitcher's duel that not many people expected. Brooks Caple, the Smokies' starter on Wednesday, had been one of their most consistent starters all season with a 3.63 ERA on the season coming into the game. Columbus's starter, Cedric De Grandpre, was still getting his feeting wet in Double-A.

Columbus got the scoring started in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly by Luke Waddell, giving them the early 1-0 lead. Drew Compton added an insurance run in the top of the third on another sacrifice fly.

Both offenses went quiet for the middle of the game. Caple allowed just the two runs on three hits over five innings while De Grandpre made his best Double-A start of the season, throwing six shutout innings while striking out seven.

The Smokies finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning when Edgar Alvarez ripped an RBI double to center field, making it 2-1.

In the ninth inning, the Clingstones blew it open. Frankie Scalzo Jr. just didn't have it on Wednesday. After retiring the leadoff hitter on a lineout to right field, Scalzo Jr. gave up a run on two hits as Columbus started the onslaught. Scalzo Jr. gave up four extra base hits including two triples, allowing six runs to score before he finally got out of the inning.

The Smokies tried to mount a two out comeback in the bottom of the ninth. After a groundout and a strikeout started the inning, Alex Ramirez walked and stole second to set up Andy Garriola to get the rally going. Garriola promptly blasted a two-run home run over the wall in left center field, making it 8-3. Unfortunately Knoxville could not mount a full comeback with two outs, as they fell to Columbus 8-3.

Game 3: Walkoff Winner

Both offenses cooled off dramatically in game three of the series. Nick Dean started on the mound for the Smokies and pitched fantastically. Making his best start of the year, Dean tossed six scoreless innings, scattering just four hits and one walk while striking out a season-high seven batters.

Columbus' starter Lucas Braun dominated the Smokies lineup as well. Over eight scoreless innings of his own, Braun allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

In the bottom of the ninth and Braun was finally out of the game, the Smokies had one more chance to win it before going to extra innings. Drew Bowser led off the inning with a single for the first Double-A hit of his career. Carter Trice walked, moving the winning run into scoring position. Jefferson Rojas struck out before Owen Ayers walked to load the bases for Alex Ramirez. Ramirez ripped a single, scoring the runner from third and winning the game for the Smokies, 1-0.

Game 4: Offensive Slumber Continues

Knoxville's offensive struggles continued in game four. Julio Robaina tossed six shutout innings while striking out eight. Unfortunately, Dawson Netz could not fully match Robaina's efficiency.

Columbus scored their first run on an RBI single by Patrick Clohisy in the third inning. Drew Compton homered an inning later to make it 2-0. Columbus added two more in the sixth, making it 4-0.

In the eighth inning, Columbus broke the game open against Tyler Ras and Kenyi Perez. Ras gave up a solo home run and two baserunners before being pulled for Perez. Perez allowed the two runners to score and gave up three runs of his own as Columbus scored five runs to make it 9-0.

Knoxville was able to score one in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI triple by Ariel Armas, but that would be all of the offense Knoxville could muster as they lost 9-1.

Game 5: Late Inning Collapse

Knoxville tried to turn the tables and get back in the win column on Saturday. After giving up a run to Columbus in the top of the first inning, Knoxville responded with two first inning runs of their own. Carter Trice ripped a two-RBI double to give Knoxville the early 2-1 lead.

Knoxville added insurance on a sacrifice fly by Andy Garriola in the bottom of the third, making it 3-1. Jace Beck was strong, allowing just one run over four innings.

Tyler Schlaffer was the first out of the bullpen for Knoxville. His first two innings were clean, but he got into some trouble in the seventh inning. Schlaffer allowed a two-RBI double to tie the game at three and then gave up the lead on an RBI single by Tyler Tolve.

Both offenses failed to score the rest of the game, leaving Knoxville in the loss column once again, falling 4-3.

Game 6: Salvaging the Series Finale

After back-to-back losses, Knoxville looked to win the final game of the series and rebuild some momentum. Knoxville surrendered an early lead, giving up two runs with one earned. Knoxville cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Owen Ayers.

Columbus added an insurance run in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Dalton McIntyre, making it 3-1. Knoxville responded again with one run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth to take their first lead of the day, 4-3.

In the seventh inning, Columbus tied the game again on another RBI groundout by Luke Waddell. Edgar Alvarez broke the tie in the eighth with an RBI double to give Knoxville the lead back. Luke Little locked down the save as Knoxville held on for the 5-4 win.

Wrap Up:

After a dominating series win in Birmingham, Knoxville struggled to keep the same momentum in their return home. Their explosive offense cooled off this week, but they still hold the best record in the Southern League North at 8-4.

Knoxville hosts Biloxi as they travel to Knoxville for the first time this season in a battle of the two division winners in the first half.

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Southern League Stories from July 6, 2026

Smokies Series Recap: Knoxville Smokies vs Columbus Clingstones - Knoxville Smokies

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