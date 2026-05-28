Homestand Highlights: June 2-7 vs. Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves)

Published on May 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field from June 2-7 for a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves' Double-A affiliate, the Columbus Clingstones. The fifth homestand includes Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Margaritaville Night with Jersey Auction, Armed Forces Day and Cap Giveaway, Negro League Tribute and Juneteenth Kickback Night, Singles Night, Warfighter Wednesday, and Postgame Fireworks on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available via the brand new TPTix.com.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, June 2 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Self-Care Drive: Support the Self-Care Drive benefiting Crisis Services of North Alabama by donating feminine products, scent-free health and hygiene items, cleaning supplies, lip balm, facial masks, blank journals, and pens. Fans who donate will receive 250 points in the Trash Pandas Rewards app and tickets for a chance to win special prizes.

Wednesday, June 3 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Faith Night with Undivided Worship: The worship team from Undivided Worship will perform from 5:00-6:30 pm, creating a special evening of faith, fellowship, and baseball at the ballpark.

Thursday, June 4 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Margaritaville Night: It's 5 o'clock somewhere all night with tropical vibes, and a pregame performance from The Calypso Band in the Rock Porch! The Trash Pandas will take the field in specialty Margaritaville-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit Shower Up. For the first time ever, this auction will take place post-game as part of a LIVE auction for select player jerseys, in addition to the online bidding option.

Singles Night: U up? interactive fun all evening long, including a swing dance lesson from the Huntsville Swing Dance Society on the Rock Porch after the first pitch through 7:15 pm. Beginning at 7:25 pm, The Camp hosts its Slide Deck Pitch Dating activation and additional singles activities. At the same time, Nitro Tales, The Mad Hunt Social Club, and Beloved Matchmaking Services will also be on-site.

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The Calypso Band will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Friday, June 5 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by COLSA.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, June 6 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stay in your seat after the game, as Bill Penney Toyota presents a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Negro League Tribute Night and Juneteenth Kickback: The Trash Pandas will wear throwback Southern Negro League Huntsville Stars uniforms, and will also include a tribute to local Negro League figure Eugene Scruggs life and legacy. Fans can enjoy Rock Porch happy hour specials, an Uncle Nearest tasting, Negro League Museum and artist displays, an appearance by former Dallas Cowboys player, Reddy Steward, as well as former Arizona Cardinal and Baltimore Ravens football player Jarraud Powers, and in-game entertainment from the Heart & Soul Steppaz.

Sunday, June 7 | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | VIP Gates: 2:30 pm

Armed Forces Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults through the gates will receive an Armed Forces cap courtesy of SAIC.

Armed Forces Day Tributes: Join the Trash Pandas for a special day of appreciation, recognition, and baseball at Toyota Field to honor the men and women of the military. The night will feature a special pregame tribute to Gold Star families and a helicopter flyover as we celebrate and remember the service and sacrifice of our military community.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Don't forget, each game, kids can enjoy the new Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field at no cost!

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: Peach season arrives at Toyota Field with two sweet and savory specialty offerings. Enjoy the Peach Cheddar Fusion at Sprocket's - a grilled cheese sandwich featuring aged white cheddar, charred clingstone peaches, thin shaved pickled red onions, fresh basil, and Crown Peach BBQ sauce - or satisfy your sweet tooth with the Peach Pandamonium from Allstars, featuring cinnamon pretzel bites topped with peach cobbler and soft serve ice cream.

Opponent Drinks at Rock Porch:

Clingstone Crush - Guajana Rum, Peach Schnapps, and lemonade

Biscuit Slammer - Irons One Whiskey, Triple Sec, and lemonade

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now earn rewards for attending games, purchasing food, and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas Rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.







Southern League Stories from May 28, 2026

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