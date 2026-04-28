Game Info: April 28 vs. Knoxville: 6:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - 6:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-12) vs. Knoxville Smokies (10-11)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (0-1, 7.24) vs. RHP Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 9.64)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

James Spann Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults 18 or older will receive a James Spann Bobblehead, presented by SportsMed. The Trash Pandas honor the legendary meteorologist known for his calm, trusted coverage and lifelong commitment to keeping communities safe when it matters most.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The MVPie (Corn Chips topped with hearty Chili, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Diced White Onions. Served with a cup of Sour Cream)

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Smokin Slugger Dog (foot-long hot dog, apple butter, caramelized onion, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapenos doused with honey mustard)

Featured Drink Specials:

Smokeys Peach Punch: Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, and Orange Juice

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.