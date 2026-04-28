Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Series Opener in Pensacola

Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the following transactions;

- RHP Patricio Aquino placed on the 7-Day Injured List as of April 25

- RHP Cameron Wagoner promoted from Rookie-level ACL Brewers (No. 33)

- RHP Nick Merkel reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List (No. 54)

The active roster now stands at 28 players.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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