Wood's Three-Run Blast Leads Shuckers to Series Win

Published on April 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers catcher Matthew Wood gets doused

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado) Biloxi Shuckers catcher Matthew Wood gets doused(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - A go-ahead three-run home run from Matthew Wood in the fifth inning proved to be the game-winning hit in an 8-7 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (11-10) over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-12) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday afternoon. The win clinched the fourth straight home series win for the Shuckers, dating back to 2025, and their first Sunday win of the year.

The Trash Pandas struck for three runs in the first inning with an RBI single from Raudi Rodriguez and a two-RBI single from Harold Coll. The Shuckers responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI triple from Blake Burke and an RBI single from Damon Keith, making it 3-2. The Trash Pandas got both runs back in the top of the second with an RBI single from Raudi Rodriguez and an RBI double from Tucker Flint, making it 5-2. The Shuckers made it 5-4 with an RBI single from Damon Keith in the third and an RBI sacrifice fly from Matthew Wood in the fourth. An RBI groundout from Harold Coll made it 6-4 Trash Pandas in the fifth. The Shuckers took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double from Dasan Brown and a three-run home run from Matthew Wood, his third of the year. The Trash Pandas scored their final run in the eighth with a solo home run from Nick Rodriguez. Ryan Birchard (1-0) earned the win while Eybersson Polanco (1-1) took the loss. Tanner Gillis earned his first Double-A save with a scoreless ninth inning.

At the plate, Blake Burke (2-for-5) and Damon Keith (3-for-3) each recorded multi-hit efforts. Both Dylan O'Rae (20g) and Blake Burke (21g) extended their hit streaks, becoming the first pair of Shuckers teammates since 2024 to each record an on-base of at least 20 consecutive games.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers begin a six-game set against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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