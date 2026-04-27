Late Lead Slips Away as Columbus Drops Series Finale

Published on April 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (12-9) took a four-run lead into the bottom of the seventh, but a six-run barrage from the Birmingham Barons (9-12) turned the game around and sent Columbus to an 8-5 loss in the series finale on Sunday at Regions Field. Columbus split the series with Birmingham 3-3.

Decisive Plays: Columbus scored first on a wild pitch that brought Lizandro Espinoza across the plate in the fourth inning. A solo home run from Jacob Burke tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. With the game still tied at 1-1 entering the seventh, Columbus broke out and scored four runs in a frame that featured a two-run single from Cal Conley. Four-straight walks from Jhancarlos Lara opened the Birmingham seventh before a two-RBI single by Andy Weber and a two-run double from Adam Fogel. By the time the dust cleared, Columbus was down 7-5 and could not mount a late rally over the final two innings.

Key Contributors: Conley (1-for-4, 2 RBI), Clohisy (1-for-5, RBI) and Espinoza (2-for-4, 2B, 3B, RBI) provided the offense for Columbus while Braves' No. 6 prospect Owen Murphy (4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO) struck out five of the first nine he faced. For Birmingham, Burke, Weber, and Fogel had multi-RBI games.

Notable: Columbus falls to 2-2 in series finales. David McCabe saw his seven-game hitting streak snapped. Murphy recorded his second game with 9+ strikeouts.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 28): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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