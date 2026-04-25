Clingstones Secure Spirited 5-3 Extra-Inning Win over Birmingham

Published on April 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - A game-tying ninth inning home run from Jordan Groshans set off a wild extra-inning sequence that saw the Columbus Clingstones (11-8) grab a gritty 5-3 win over the Birmingham Barons (8-11) in 10 innings on Friday night at Regions Field.

Decisive Plays: Columbus scored first in the first inning on an RBI single from David McCabe, but a solo home run from Alec Makarewicz in the home half equalized the game at 1-1. Birmingham briefly took a 2-1 lead after three innings, but Columbus responded in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Groshans. Luis Vargas delivered 3.2 sparkling innings of relief to keep the game tied for Columbus. After Vargas departed, Braden Montgomery put Birmingham back in front with a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh, and Columbus found itself down to its final out in the ninth. Groshans hammered a towering, game-tying solo home run (4) with two outs to tie the game at 3-3. Columbus capitalized on a wild pitch in the 10th to lead 4-3 and added another on an RBI single from Cal Conley to lead by two runs into the home half.

With one out, Wilfred Veras smashed a long single to the warning track in left field, where both Samuel Zavala and Braden Montgomery found themselves at third base simultaneously. With Montgomery trying to return to second, obstruction was called, though the throw to second was in time to momentarily put out Montgomery. After an argument that saw Clingstones manager Nestor Perez ejected, Columbus secured the win on a tremendous 6-4-3 double play, complete with a diving stop at first by Drew Compton, to win 5-3.

Key Contributors: Groshans (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) provided the heroics at the plate while Vargas (3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) calmed the waters on the mound. Conley (2-for-4, RBI, SB) had the other multi-hit game for Columbus. Birmingham got RBIs from Montgomery, Makarewicz (1-for-5, HR, RBI), and Veras.

Notable: Columbus won its first game when it was trailing after eight innings, improving to 1-5. The Clingstones also improved to 3-0 in extra-inning games this season. Espinoza went 1-for-4 to extend his season-opening on-base streak to 15 games.

Next Game (Saturday, April 25): Columbus at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m. at Regions Field. RHP Brett Sears (1-1, 4.15 ERA) makes the start for Columbus while LHP Christian Oppor (0-1, 12.90 ERA) will start for Birmingham. Radio Broadcast: 7:15 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 28): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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