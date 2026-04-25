Meckler, Coll Lead Pandas to 8-5 Win on Friday, Snap Skid

Published on April 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-11) snapped their three-game losing skid on Friday night with an 8-5 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers (10-9) at Keesler Federal Park. Wade Meckler reached base safely five times, going 2-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored, while Harold Coll continued his hot stretch, driving in three runs to give him seven RBIs over the past two days.

Rocket City jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning. Biloxi starter Jaron DeBerry (L, 2-2) walked the first three batters, and Tucker Flint capitalized with a two-run single up the middle. Coll followed with an RBI single to right, and Flint later scored on a Nick Rodriguez groundout.

The Shuckers answered immediately in the bottom half. Damon Keith led off with a double, and after a walk to Mike Boeve, Eduardo Garcia doubled to score Keith and make it 4-1. Mark Coley II added a two-run double down the left field line, and later scored on a wild pitch by Bryce Osmond (W, 1-2) to tie the game at 4-4.

Rocket City regained the lead in the fourth, scoring three runs with two outs. Meckler collected his first hit after drawing two walks, and Gustavo Campero followed with a walk from reliever Patricio Aquino, who exited with an apparent injury. Sam Garcia entered and walked Raudi Rodriguez before issuing a bases-loaded walk to Flint to break the tie. Campero later scored on another walk, and Coll delivered an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-4.

Osmond worked 5.0 innings in his fourth start, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Carlos Espinosa followed with a dominant sixth inning, striking out the side.

In the top of the sixth, Rocket City added another run, taking advantage of four more Biloxi walks. Coll drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-4.

The Trash Pandas have now drawn 11 bases-loaded walks this season and are batting .459 (18-for-39) with the bases loaded. Biloxi pitching issued 11 walks on the night, while Rocket City pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and five walks.

Leonard Garcia (H, 3) was outstanding in relief, allowing just one unearned run on one hit over 2.1 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Biloxi added a run in the ninth to make it 8-5, taking advantage of a walk, an errant throw, and an infield single by Daz Cameron.

Najer Victor (S, 1) entered with two outs in the ninth and retired the No. 3 prospect in baseball, Jesus Made, on three pitches to secure his first save.

Coll finished 2-for-4 and now has 19 RBIs on the season, second in the league and just one behind Chattanooga's Austin Hendrick for the league lead. Meckler raised his league-leading batting average to .408 and his OPS to 1.150. Raudi Rodriguez was 0-for-2 with two walks, and two runs, losing his hitting streak, but extending his on-base streak to 10 games.

The Trash Pandas continue their road series on Saturday evening with the Shuckers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-1, 14.40) starting for the Trash Pandas against fellow RHP Manuel Rodriguez (1-0, 1.74) for Biloxi. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

The Trash Pandas return home on Tuesday, April 28th, when they kick off a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies with a 6:05 start. The homestand features a James Spann bobblehead giveaway, an Education Day game, Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Country Night with a Heartland concert, and Lunaticos Day with a Flag giveaway.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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